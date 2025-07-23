How to Make Hearty Chicken and Bean Gravy in Just One Pan

Easy Chicken and Bean Gravy for the Perfect Family Dinner

This warm and hearty dish is the perfect answer to a comforting family dinner. Chicken and bean gravy is not only full of rich flavor but also wonderfully easy to prepare. With just a few simple ingredients and a single pan, you’ll have a satisfying and aromatic meal ready to serve with rice or mashed potatoes.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Chicken and Bean Gravy

Ingredients

300 g chicken breast fillet

1 onion (approx. 80 g)

1 carrot (approx. 100 g)

150 g canned red kidney beans

1 tbsp tomato paste (approx. 30 g)

200 ml water (approx. 200 g)

2 tbsp vegetable oil (approx. 34 g)

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 sprigs of fresh herbs (approx. 8 g)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prepare all ingredients. Rinse and pat dry the chicken fillet. Peel the onion and carrot. Use a deep skillet or sauté pan for best results. Dice the onion into small pieces. Grate the carrot using a coarse grater. Cut the chicken fillet into medium-sized cubes or strips. Heat the vegetable oil in your pan. Add the onion and carrot, and sauté over medium heat for 5 minutes until softened. Add the chicken pieces and cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain and rinse the canned beans in cold water. Add them to the pan with the chicken. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and cook for another 3 minutes. Mix the tomato paste with the hot water. Pour the sauce into the pan, bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add chopped fresh herbs if desired.

This flavorful gravy pairs wonderfully with steamed rice or creamy mashed potatoes. The result is a satisfying, well-balanced dish with a deep tomato base, tender chicken, and hearty beans — perfect for cozy evenings at home.