World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How to Make Hearty Chicken and Bean Gravy in Just One Pan

Easy Chicken and Bean Gravy for the Perfect Family Dinner
Recipes

This warm and hearty dish is the perfect answer to a comforting family dinner. Chicken and bean gravy is not only full of rich flavor but also wonderfully easy to prepare. With just a few simple ingredients and a single pan, you’ll have a satisfying and aromatic meal ready to serve with rice or mashed potatoes.

Chicken and Bean Gravy
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Chicken and Bean Gravy

Ingredients

  • 300 g chicken breast fillet
  • 1 onion (approx. 80 g)
  • 1 carrot (approx. 100 g)
  • 150 g canned red kidney beans
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste (approx. 30 g)
  • 200 ml water (approx. 200 g)
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil (approx. 34 g)
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 2 sprigs of fresh herbs (approx. 8 g)

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Prepare all ingredients. Rinse and pat dry the chicken fillet. Peel the onion and carrot. Use a deep skillet or sauté pan for best results.
  2. Dice the onion into small pieces.
  3. Grate the carrot using a coarse grater.
  4. Cut the chicken fillet into medium-sized cubes or strips.
  5. Heat the vegetable oil in your pan. Add the onion and carrot, and sauté over medium heat for 5 minutes until softened.
  6. Add the chicken pieces and cook for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  7. Drain and rinse the canned beans in cold water. Add them to the pan with the chicken.
  8. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and cook for another 3 minutes.
  9. Mix the tomato paste with the hot water. Pour the sauce into the pan, bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add chopped fresh herbs if desired.

This flavorful gravy pairs wonderfully with steamed rice or creamy mashed potatoes. The result is a satisfying, well-balanced dish with a deep tomato base, tender chicken, and hearty beans — perfect for cozy evenings at home.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko Mother Volga: The River That Built Russia Galina Tychinskaja American Volunteer Fighting for Russia Donbass: 'I Realized US Was on the Wrong Side' Daria Aslamova
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Kyiv Proposes Putin-Zelensky-Erdogan-Trump Summit Before August Ends
Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies?
Macrons Sue U.S. Podcaster Candace Owens Over Gender Claim About French First Lady
Turkey Hails Putin, Trump, and Zelensky as Peace Talks Resume in Istanbul
Berlin Pressures Washington: Deliver Patriot Systems or Compensate Fast
Eco-Friendly Ways to Keep Moles Out of Your Garden Without Harm
Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Shadowed by $5 Million Tax Debt
Will Ukraine Strike Moscow with Long-Range Missiles?
How Bats Act as Natural Incubators for New Coronavirus Variants
When Exhaust Condensation Is Normal—and When It’s a Problem
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.