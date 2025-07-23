How to Make a BBQ Turkey Salad That Will Impress Any Guest

BBQ Turkey Salad with Roasted Pumpkin: A Game-Changing Dinner Idea

This BBQ turkey salad is a deliciously original dish that’s perfect for both lunch and dinner. The bold, slightly smoky flavor of barbecue sauce sets it apart from traditional salads, making it a standout choice for those tired of the usual leafy greens. In this recipe, you'll also learn how to make a simple homemade BBQ sauce that elevates the salad to an entirely new level. It’s the perfect blend of hearty, fresh, and flavorful—ideal for adventurous eaters.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) BBQ Turkey Salad

Ingredients

200 g pumpkin

500 g turkey breast fillet

1 head iceberg lettuce (approx. 350 g)

1 sweet bell pepper (approx. 100 g)

1 red onion (approx. 75 g)

2 tsp pumpkin seeds (approx. 6 g)

Barbecue sauce, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil (approx. 34 g)

Salt, spices, and sugar, to taste

Fresh parsley, to taste

Preparation Steps