How to Make a BBQ Turkey Salad That Will Impress Any Guest

BBQ Turkey Salad with Roasted Pumpkin: A Game-Changing Dinner Idea
Recipes

This BBQ turkey salad is a deliciously original dish that’s perfect for both lunch and dinner. The bold, slightly smoky flavor of barbecue sauce sets it apart from traditional salads, making it a standout choice for those tired of the usual leafy greens. In this recipe, you'll also learn how to make a simple homemade BBQ sauce that elevates the salad to an entirely new level. It’s the perfect blend of hearty, fresh, and flavorful—ideal for adventurous eaters.

BBQ Turkey Salad
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
BBQ Turkey Salad

Ingredients

  • 200 g pumpkin
  • 500 g turkey breast fillet
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce (approx. 350 g)
  • 1 sweet bell pepper (approx. 100 g)
  • 1 red onion (approx. 75 g)
  • 2 tsp pumpkin seeds (approx. 6 g)
  • Barbecue sauce, to taste
  • 2 tbsp olive oil (approx. 34 g)
  • Salt, spices, and sugar, to taste
  • Fresh parsley, to taste

Preparation Steps

  1. Start with the prep work. Remove the outer leaves from the iceberg lettuce, wash thoroughly, and dry. Dice the turkey fillet and pumpkin into bite-sized cubes.
  2. Drizzle the pumpkin with olive oil, season with salt and your favorite spices. Roast in a preheated oven for about 20 minutes until tender. Let it cool slightly.
  3. Grill the

