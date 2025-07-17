Five Best Cherry Nalivka Recipes: Timeless Russian Classic

Timeless Cherry Nalivka: Five Authentic Recipes for Homemade Liqueur

Cherry nalivka is a drink steeped in history. A couple of centuries ago, it graced the tables of both noble estates and countryside homes. Sweet, tart, and aromatic, it remains one of the most beloved homemade infusions today. All you need are quality cherries, good alcohol, and a little patience.

“Even a couple of spoiled cherries can ruin the flavor — careful selection is everything.”

What You Need for Cherry Nalivka

Cherries: Fresh, ripe, and firm. Frozen cherries work too — especially hand-frozen. Thorough sorting is essential.

Fresh, ripe, and firm. Frozen cherries work too — especially hand-frozen. Thorough sorting is essential. Pits: Optional. They contain amygdalin, which lends a subtle almond bitterness — safe in moderate amounts.

Optional. They contain amygdalin, which lends a subtle almond bitterness — safe in moderate amounts. Alcohol: Vodka, moonshine, ethanol, cognac, or whiskey — use only high-quality spirits with clean flavors.

Vodka, moonshine, ethanol, cognac, or whiskey — use only high-quality spirits with clean flavors. Sugar: White or brown. You may use honey cautiously, especially strongly flavored varieties.

White or brown. You may use honey cautiously, especially strongly flavored varieties. Spices: Clove, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, cardamom — they add complexity and warmth.

Recipe 1: Classic Nalivka with Vodka

Cherries: 600 g

600 g Vodka: 1 L

1 L Sugar: 600 g

600 g Cherry leaves: 50 g

50 g Citric acid: 2 tbsp

Wash and dry cherries and leaves. Layer in a pot with sugar. Add 2 L water. Bring to boil and simmer 15 minutes. Cool and strain without mashing the cherries. Add citric acid and vodka. Stir well. Infuse 36 hours at room temperature. Bottle and store in the fridge.

“This cherry vodka blend is divine when topped with brut sparkling wine and ice.”

Recipe 2: Cherry Nalivka with Pits

Cherries (with pits): 1 kg

1 kg Vodka: 500 ml

500 ml Sugar: 5 tbsp

5 tbsp Clove: 3 buds

3 buds Nutmeg & cinnamon: a pinch each

Prick cherries with a toothpick. Place in a jar with sugar and spices. Pour in vodka. Cover with cloth and secure with twine. Leave in the sun for 2 months, shaking every few days. Strain and bottle. Keep refrigerated.

Recipe 3: Frozen Cherry Nalivka

Frozen cherries: 800 g

800 g Vodka: 750 ml

750 ml Brown sugar: 200 g

Thaw cherries over sugar for 8–10 hours. Transfer cherries to a jar. Heat juice if needed. Add juice and vodka to the jar. Seal tightly. Infuse in a dark place for 1–3 months. Filter through 6–8 layers of cheesecloth. Store in a cool place.

“Serve in nosing glasses with 2–3 frozen cherries for a charming touch.”

Recipe 4: '100 Leaves' Nalivka (on Ethanol)

Cherries: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 1 cup

1 cup Ethanol 96%: 200 ml

200 ml Leaves of cherry, raspberry, currant: 33 each

33 each Citric acid: 1 tsp

1 tsp Water: 800 ml

Boil cherries and leaves for 30 minutes. Strain and cool. Add sugar and citric acid. Heat to dissolve, then cool. Mix with ethanol and 300 ml water. Filter. Refrigerate until use.

“Always add ethanol to water, never the reverse — for safety.”

Recipe 5: Nalivka on Cognac

Cherries (with pits): 1 kg

1 kg Cognac: 1 L

1 L Sugar: 150–200 g

150–200 g Cherry leaves: 10

10 Clove: 3–4 buds

Prick cherries and layer with sugar, clove, and leaves in a jar. Pour in cognac and seal tightly. Infuse for 30 days in a dark place, shaking every 3–4 days. Strain and bottle. Sweeten with syrup if needed.

“The leftover cherries make excellent cocktail garnishes or dessert toppings.”

Enjoy responsibly — and savor the heritage in every sip.