Juicy Dumplings Baked in Clay Pots: A Cozy Russian Classic

Why This Works
Clay pots distribute heat evenly, allowing the dumplings to gently simmer in the broth and absorb all the flavors. It becomes more than just a meal — it’s a ritual: lifting the lid, inhaling the steam, and dipping your spoon into the flavorful broth with soft, tender dumplings.
Ingredients
- Pelmeni (Russian dumplings) – 600 g
- Water – 2.5 cups (approx. 500 ml)
- Bay leaves – 4
- Salt – 3 pinches
- Ground black pepper – 3 pinches
- Optional: chopped onion, herbs, or a small piece of bouillon cube
Instructions
- Prepare your ceramic pots. No need to thaw the dumplings — place them inside straight from the freezer.
- Boil the water and pour it gently over the dumplings inside the pots, leaving about 2 cm from the top to prevent overflow while baking.
- Add salt, pepper, and bay leaves. For a richer flavor, toss in a bit of onion or herbs — just remember to remove them before serving.
- Cover the pots with lids and place them in a preheated oven at 180 °C (356 °F) for about 25 minutes. Keep an eye on them — oven temperatures can vary.
- Serve piping hot! A spoonful of sour cream and a pinch of freshly ground pepper make the perfect finishing touch.
This is rustic comfort food at its best — simple, hearty, and deeply satisfying.