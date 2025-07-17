Juicy Dumplings Baked in Clay Pots: A Cozy Russian Classic

Oven-Baked Russian Dumplings: Simple, Fragrant, Delicious

Forget about the boiling pot for a moment. Dumplings can be cooked in a much more soulful and flavorful way — richer, juicier, and more aromatic. All you need is a few ceramic pots, some spices, and a little imagination. The result? Golden, tender dumplings infused with hot broth and fragrant herbs.

Why This Works

Clay pots distribute heat evenly, allowing the dumplings to gently simmer in the broth and absorb all the flavors. It becomes more than just a meal — it’s a ritual: lifting the lid, inhaling the steam, and dipping your spoon into the flavorful broth with soft, tender dumplings.

Ingredients

Pelmeni (Russian dumplings) – 600 g

Water – 2.5 cups (approx. 500 ml)

Bay leaves – 4

Salt – 3 pinches

Ground black pepper – 3 pinches

Optional: chopped onion, herbs, or a small piece of bouillon cube

Instructions

Prepare your ceramic pots. No need to thaw the dumplings — place them inside straight from the freezer. Boil the water and pour it gently over the dumplings inside the pots, leaving about 2 cm from the top to prevent overflow while baking. Add salt, pepper, and bay leaves. For a richer flavor, toss in a bit of onion or herbs — just remember to remove them before serving. Cover the pots with lids and place them in a preheated oven at 180 °C (356 °F) for about 25 minutes. Keep an eye on them — oven temperatures can vary. Serve piping hot! A spoonful of sour cream and a pinch of freshly ground pepper make the perfect finishing touch.

This is rustic comfort food at its best — simple, hearty, and deeply satisfying.