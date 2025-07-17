World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Juicy Dumplings Baked in Clay Pots: A Cozy Russian Classic

Oven-Baked Russian Dumplings: Simple, Fragrant, Delicious
Recipes

Forget about the boiling pot for a moment. Dumplings can be cooked in a much more soulful and flavorful way — richer, juicier, and more aromatic. All you need is a few ceramic pots, some spices, and a little imagination. The result? Golden, tender dumplings infused with hot broth and fragrant herbs.

Dumplings with broth
Photo: Designed by Freepik by KamranAydinov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dumplings with broth

Why This Works

Clay pots distribute heat evenly, allowing the dumplings to gently simmer in the broth and absorb all the flavors. It becomes more than just a meal — it’s a ritual: lifting the lid, inhaling the steam, and dipping your spoon into the flavorful broth with soft, tender dumplings.

Ingredients

  • Pelmeni (Russian dumplings) – 600 g
  • Water – 2.5 cups (approx. 500 ml)
  • Bay leaves – 4
  • Salt – 3 pinches
  • Ground black pepper – 3 pinches
  • Optional: chopped onion, herbs, or a small piece of bouillon cube

Instructions

  1. Prepare your ceramic pots. No need to thaw the dumplings — place them inside straight from the freezer.
  2. Boil the water and pour it gently over the dumplings inside the pots, leaving about 2 cm from the top to prevent overflow while baking.
  3. Add salt, pepper, and bay leaves. For a richer flavor, toss in a bit of onion or herbs — just remember to remove them before serving.
  4. Cover the pots with lids and place them in a preheated oven at 180 °C (356 °F) for about 25 minutes. Keep an eye on them — oven temperatures can vary.
  5. Serve piping hot! A spoonful of sour cream and a pinch of freshly ground pepper make the perfect finishing touch.

This is rustic comfort food at its best — simple, hearty, and deeply satisfying.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
World
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires
Americas
Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires
Popular
Su-57 Fighter Jet Supports Russian Air Defense With A-50 Coordination

Expert says Su-57 operates within integrated air defense system, requiring A-50 support

Su-57 in Ukraine: Russia’s Stealth Fighter Serves Primarily as Interceptor
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay
Trump Sets 50-Day Deadline for India to Stop Buying Russian Oil
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Video Captures Huge Explosion as Israel Strikes Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay Lyuba Lulko Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West Nancy O'Brien Simpson Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset
Russia to Fine Citizens for Searching Banned Content Online
Israel Strikes Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria
Russia and China to Launch First-Ever Cross-Border Cable Car in 2026
Russia and China to Launch First-Ever Cross-Border Cable Car in 2026
Last materials
Timeless Cherry Nalivka: Five Authentic Recipes for Homemade Liqueur
Oven-Baked Russian Dumplings: Simple, Fragrant, Delicious
NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
T-90: Russia’s Most Advanced Tank in Special Operation Zone
63 Killed in Fire at Hypermarket Mall in Iraq’s Kut City
Kremlin Reacts to Trump’s 'Ultimatum': Putin Will Decide When to Respond
Syria's Interim President: 'We Do Not Fear War'
Trump Aligns with NATO’s Ukraine Strategy
63 Killed in Fire at Hypermarket Mall in Iraq’s Kut City
Alexandra Nazarova Becomes First Russian Woman to Swim 100 km in Open Water
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.