Olive Oil in Espresso, Ice Cream, and Chilled Snacks: Great Recipes for Summer Heat

Those who take a spoonful of olive oil in the morning for its health benefits, may want to mix it with coffee instead. In Greece, it’s common to add a teaspoon of slightly bitter olive oil to 150 ml of espresso or filter coffee. A pinch of sea salt can be added for an extra kick.
Olive oil can also enhance desserts. Drizzle a scoop of vanilla ice cream with olive oil and sprinkling it with sea salt just before serving. For best results, serve the dessert on a chilled plate.
Another great recipe is a refreshing cucumber cocktail: blend 200 grams of peeled cucumber with one tablespoon of lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, a few sprigs of dill, a pinch of salt, and a dash of sugar syrup. Serve the mixture as a chilled scoop for a light and hydrating treat.
Another heat-beating dish is olive oil granita — a sweet, icy dessert that’s easy to make at home.
Combine 100 ml of orange juice, 20 ml of lemon juice, 1.5 tablespoons of sugar, and 1.5 tablespoons of a mild olive oil. Freeze the mixture in a container, stirring with a fork every 30 minutes to form a crystalline texture. Served in a glass, the granita offers a refreshing and elegant way to stay cool.