Olive Oil in Espresso, Ice Cream, and Chilled Snacks: Great Recipes for Summer Heat

Olive Oil in Coffee and Ice Cream? New Summer Tips from a Certified Sommelier

Try to use olive oil in more than just salads — including desserts and refreshing summer drinks.

Those who take a spoonful of olive oil in the morning for its health benefits, may want to mix it with coffee instead. In Greece, it’s common to add a teaspoon of slightly bitter olive oil to 150 ml of espresso or filter coffee. A pinch of sea salt can be added for an extra kick.

Olive oil can also enhance desserts. Drizzle a scoop of vanilla ice cream with olive oil and sprinkling it with sea salt just before serving. For best results, serve the dessert on a chilled plate.

Another great recipe is a refreshing cucumber cocktail: blend 200 grams of peeled cucumber with one tablespoon of lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, a few sprigs of dill, a pinch of salt, and a dash of sugar syrup. Serve the mixture as a chilled scoop for a light and hydrating treat.

Another heat-beating dish is olive oil granita — a sweet, icy dessert that’s easy to make at home.