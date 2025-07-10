Sweet, Tart, and Golden: A Homemade Cherry Pie to Remember

Cherry Pie Recipe: Flaky Crust, Juicy Filling, Pure Comfort

Golden flaky crust, juicy cherry filling, and the warm aroma of fresh-baked pastry—this cherry pie has all the makings of a cozy afternoon or an elegant tea-time treat. Its delicate balance of sweetness and tartness makes it just as perfect on a sunlit summer table as it is on a chilly evening beside a cup of tea.

Even if you've never worked with yeast-free puff pastry, don’t be intimidated. This step-by-step guide will walk you through every fold and layer, leading to a pie that’s not only delicious but beautifully textured. And yes—it's worth every minute.

Filling Inspiration

In summer, fresh cherries are unbeatable—their fragrance alone is enough to make the whole kitchen feel alive. In colder months, frozen cherries work just as well—just be sure to drain excess juice. For a twist, try adding a pinch of cinnamon or a dusting of crushed almonds for depth.

Ingredients (Makes 8 servings)

For the dough:

Flour — 250 g

Butter — 180 g

Water — 150 ml

Egg — 1

Salt — ⅓ tsp

Lemon juice — ½ tsp

For the filling:

Pitted cherries — 400 g

Sugar — 4 tbsp

Cornstarch — 1.5 tbsp

Egg — 1 (for brushing)

Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1. Mix the Dough

Beat the egg with 100 ml of water, lemon juice, and salt. Combine with sifted flour and knead until smooth and elastic. Shape into a ball, cover with a towel, and let rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2. Prepare the Butter

Cut the butter into pieces and let it soften at room temperature for 30 minutes. Mix with a bit of flour until smooth, then chill in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Step 3. Laminate the Dough

Roll out the dough into a 40×30 cm rectangle. Lay thin slices of chilled butter on top. Fold the dough over the butter like an envelope and pinch the edges shut.

Step 4. Layering Magic

Visually divide the dough into four parts and fold it into quarters. Chill for 20 minutes. Repeat this roll-fold-chill cycle three times to create layers.

Step 5. Make the Filling

If using frozen cherries, thaw and drain them. Mix with sugar, vanilla sugar, and cornstarch. Let sit for 10 minutes.

Step 6. Assemble the Pie

Divide the dough into two portions. Roll one sheet out and place it on a parchment-lined baking tray. Spread the cherry filling evenly, leaving a margin at the edges.

Step 7. Decorate and Seal

Roll out the second sheet and cut into strips to form a lattice, or cover whole and cut slits. Seal the edges. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar if desired.

Step 8. Bake

Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F). Bake for 25–30 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Let cool slightly and serve warm—with vanilla ice cream or a steaming cup of tea.