Sweet, Tart, and Golden: A Homemade Cherry Pie to Remember

Even if you've never worked with yeast-free puff pastry, don’t be intimidated. This step-by-step guide will walk you through every fold and layer, leading to a pie that’s not only delicious but beautifully textured. And yes—it's worth every minute.
Filling Inspiration
In summer, fresh cherries are unbeatable—their fragrance alone is enough to make the whole kitchen feel alive. In colder months, frozen cherries work just as well—just be sure to drain excess juice. For a twist, try adding a pinch of cinnamon or a dusting of crushed almonds for depth.
Ingredients (Makes 8 servings)
For the dough:
- Flour — 250 g
- Butter — 180 g
- Water — 150 ml
- Egg — 1
- Salt — ⅓ tsp
- Lemon juice — ½ tsp
For the filling:
- Pitted cherries — 400 g
- Sugar — 4 tbsp
- Cornstarch — 1.5 tbsp
- Egg — 1 (for brushing)
- Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp
Step-by-Step Instructions
Step 1. Mix the Dough
Beat the egg with 100 ml of water, lemon juice, and salt. Combine with sifted flour and knead until smooth and elastic. Shape into a ball, cover with a towel, and let rest for 20 minutes.
Step 2. Prepare the Butter
Cut the butter into pieces and let it soften at room temperature for 30 minutes. Mix with a bit of flour until smooth, then chill in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Step 3. Laminate the Dough
Roll out the dough into a 40×30 cm rectangle. Lay thin slices of chilled butter on top. Fold the dough over the butter like an envelope and pinch the edges shut.
Step 4. Layering Magic
Visually divide the dough into four parts and fold it into quarters. Chill for 20 minutes. Repeat this roll-fold-chill cycle three times to create layers.
Step 5. Make the Filling
If using frozen cherries, thaw and drain them. Mix with sugar, vanilla sugar, and cornstarch. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Step 6. Assemble the Pie
Divide the dough into two portions. Roll one sheet out and place it on a parchment-lined baking tray. Spread the cherry filling evenly, leaving a margin at the edges.
Step 7. Decorate and Seal
Roll out the second sheet and cut into strips to form a lattice, or cover whole and cut slits. Seal the edges. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar if desired.
Step 8. Bake
Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F). Bake for 25–30 minutes, until golden and fragrant. Let cool slightly and serve warm—with vanilla ice cream or a steaming cup of tea.