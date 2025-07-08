Panzanella Perfection: A Refreshing Summer Salad with Feta and Croutons

Summer on a Plate: Classic Panzanella Salad Recipe

Panzanella is the ideal summer salad—fresh, flavorful, and irresistibly hearty. A staple of Italian cuisine, it turns simple ingredients into a celebration of sun-ripened produce and rustic charm.

Photo: chadgpt is licensed under Free More info Summer salad

Ingredients:

High-quality olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

250 g croutons (preferably homemade)

1 cucumber

1 red and 1 yellow bell pepper

A generous handful of halved cherry tomatoes

½ red onion, thinly sliced

225 g feta cheese, diced

½ cup pitted Kalamata olives

For the Vinaigrette:

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp salt

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp ground black pepper

Step 1: Make the Croutons

Start by cubing rustic or day-old bread. Heat about ¼ cup of olive oil in a skillet. Add the bread cubes, season with salt and pepper, and toast over low to medium heat. Stir frequently until golden brown and crispy—about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Prep the Vegetables

While the croutons cook, core and dice the bell peppers, slice the cucumber and onion, and halve the cherry tomatoes. By the time your croutons are golden, your salad base should be ready.

Step 3: Assemble the Salad

In a large bowl, combine the cucumber, peppers, tomatoes, and red onion.

To make the dressing, whisk together red wine vinegar, minced garlic, oregano, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. While whisking continuously, slowly pour in ½ cup of olive oil until the dressing emulsifies.

Pour the vinaigrette over the vegetables. Add the feta cheese, olives, and warm croutons. Toss gently to combine all ingredients.

Let the salad sit for about 30 minutes at room temperature before serving. This allows the bread to soak in the flavors without turning soggy.

Buon appetito!