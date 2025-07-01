Raw Zucchini Salad Recipe: Quick, Crisp & Flavor-Packed

Think zucchini salad is just chopped veggie and oil? Think again. A refreshing raw zucchini salad—thinly sliced, lightly dressed, and topped with fresh herbs and nuts—elevates summer side dishes to a whole new level in under 10 minutes.
When zucchini is peeled into ribbons or thin planks, it soaks up dressings beautifully while keeping a satisfying crunch. Tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, herbs, and a dash of seasoning, it becomes crisp, bright, and flavorful—without cooking or wilting.
Add fresh fruits like peaches or plums for a sweet contrast, mix in cherry tomatoes for color, or use summer squash for variety. Swap feta or goat cheese for a tangy bite, or keep it vegan with nut-only toppings—either way, it’s a customizable summer staple.
This raw zucchini salad isn’t just easy—it’s vibrant, healthy, and endlessly adaptable. With minimal effort, you’ll get a crisp, aromatic dish perfect for light lunches, BBQs, or side plates.
