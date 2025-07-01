World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Raw Zucchini Salad Recipe: Quick, Crisp & Flavor-Packed

Zucchini Salad the Fresh Way
Recipes

Think zucchini salad is just chopped veggie and oil? Think again. A refreshing raw zucchini salad—thinly sliced, lightly dressed, and topped with fresh herbs and nuts—elevates summer side dishes to a whole new level in under 10 minutes.

Zuccini
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Zuccini

Why This Method Works

When zucchini is peeled into ribbons or thin planks, it soaks up dressings beautifully while keeping a satisfying crunch. Tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, herbs, and a dash of seasoning, it becomes crisp, bright, and flavorful—without cooking or wilting.

Essential Ingredients & Variations

  • Zucchini: Use small to medium, young zucchini—tender, less seedy, and perfect when raw.
  • Herbs: Basil, parsley, mint, or chives each bring unique freshness.
  • Nuts or cheese: Toasted pine nuts, almonds, or pistachios add crunch. Finish with Parmesan, goat cheese, or ricotta salata.
  • Dressing: A simple combo of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper—vinegar works too.

How to Prep in 5–10 Minutes

  1. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to shave zucchini into long ribbons.
  2. Whisk together juice of ½ lemon, 2–3 tbsp olive oil, salt & pepper.
  3. Toss zucchini with dressing, then layer on a platter.
  4. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and toasted nuts—add cheese if desired.
  5. Serve right away, or let sit 5 minutes—zucchini will slightly soften and flavor intensifies.

Create Your Own Seasonal Twist

Add fresh fruits like peaches or plums for a sweet contrast, mix in cherry tomatoes for color, or use summer squash for variety. Swap feta or goat cheese for a tangy bite, or keep it vegan with nut-only toppings—either way, it’s a customizable summer staple.

This raw zucchini salad isn’t just easy—it’s vibrant, healthy, and endlessly adaptable. With minimal effort, you’ll get a crisp, aromatic dish perfect for light lunches, BBQs, or side plates.

