When life gets busy, planning dinner can feel like a chore—and doing dishes only adds to the dread. But what if one skillet could solve both problems? A single-pan dinner under 20 minutes is not only doable; it’s delicious, customizable, and perfectly suited for busy weeknights.
Allrecipes, Simply Recipes, and EatingWell agree: a single pan means less time cooking and cleaning—and more time enjoying your meal. These recipes often combine protein, veggies, and starch in one go—ideal for home cooking that’s fast, nutritious, and flexible.
Here’s a template you can tweak:
Start by sautéing protein, add garlic and veggies for a few minutes, pour in broth and starch, then cover and cook until tender. Finish with cheese or herbs. Simple, satisfying, and ready in about 15 minutes.
One-skillet dinners offer speed, flavor, and creative freedom. They’re perfect for solo meals, date nights, or family dinners—and cleanup is a breeze.
Next time you ask, “What’s for dinner?” remember—you only need one pan and fifteen minutes to impress.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Units of Russia's "Sever" ("North") group of forces shared footage showing the destruction of enemy fortifications near Volchansk in the Kharkiv region