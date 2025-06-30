World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Saffron Tea Benefits: Mood, Heart, PMS and More

Brew Saffron Tea the Right Way: Unlock the Golden Health Gains
Recipes

Saffron isn’t just a luxurious spice—it’s a wellness powerhouse best enjoyed as tea. But most of us brew it like any herbal infusion, missing its full potential. A few simple tweaks can transform your daily cup into a mood-lifting, heart-smart elixir.

Saffron
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Salonik Saffron, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Saffron

What Makes Saffron Tea So Beneficial?

Saffron contains potent antioxidants—crocin, crocetin, safranal, and kaempferol—that neutralize free radicals and reduce inflammation :contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}. These compounds explain saffron’s effects on mood, hormones, heart health, sleep, and more.

1. Mood Booster & Natural Antidepressant

Nicknamed the “sunshine spice,” saffron has shown antidepressant effects comparable to fluoxetine (Prozac) in several clinical trials using only 30 mg per day :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}. Sip saffron tea regularly to help lift low mood and ease anxiety.

2. Heart & Metabolic Health Support

Studies suggest saffron can help lower blood pressure, LDL-cholesterol and triglycerides, and protect arteries—potentially reducing heart disease risk :contentReference[oaicite:9]{index=9}. Drinking saffron tea is a tasty way to support cardiovascular well-being.

3. PMS Relief & Hormonal Balance

For women, saffron may ease PMS symptoms—mood swings, cramps, bloating—making it a gentle alternative to medication :contentReference[oaicite:10]{index=10}. A warm cup in the luteal phase can provide natural comfort.

4. Better Sleep & Sharp Memory

Saffron tea promotes relaxation and improved sleep quality due to its mild sedative and antioxidant effect :contentReference[oaicite:11]{index=11}. It also supports cognitive function—think of it as a nightly brain tonic.

5. Weight & Craving Control

Clinical trials show saffron can help curb appetite, reduce snacking, and aid modest weight loss when taken regularly :contentReference[oaicite:12]{index=12}. Swap evening tea for a calming cup of saffron infusion.

How to Brew It Right

  1. Steep 5–10 saffron threads in hot (not boiling) water for 5–7 minutes.
  2. Add honey or a squeeze of lemon to taste.
  3. For deeper flavor, blend with black or green tea leaves.
  4. Enjoy up to twice daily—but don’t exceed 1.5 g of saffron per day to stay safe :contentReference[oaicite:13]{index=13}.

This golden cup delivers antioxidants, mood support, heart benefits, and more—all naturally and deliciously.

Curious to dive deeper? Check peer-reviewed studies on saffron’s active compounds—crocin, crocetin, safranal—and their health impacts :contentReference[oaicite:14]{index=14}.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
World
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Ukraine Loses Major Lithium Deposit to Russia to Trump's Great Disappointment
World
Ukraine Loses Major Lithium Deposit to Russia to Trump's Great Disappointment
Popular
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike

The Russian army has struck an oil terminal supplying fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
7 Surprising Cat Behaviors and What They Really Mean
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma
Last materials
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions
You’re Shortening Your Engine’s Life Without Knowing It
Brew Saffron Tea the Right Way: Unlock the Golden Health Gains
Naked Mole‑Rats: The Underground Superhero Revealed
You’re Baking Cottage Cheese Casserole All Wrong: The Rise Trick
You’ve Been Misunderstanding Your Cat: 7 Strange Behavioral Clues
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.