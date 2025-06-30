Why Your Cottage Cheese Casserole Doesn’t Fluff—and How to Fix It

Cottage cheese casserole is a beloved comfort dessert—but many home bakers end up with a flat, dense version. The secret to achieving that picturesque, fluffy soufflé-like rise? A simple protein-beating method that’s been quietly used in Russian kitchens for generations.
Traditional recipes often mix the ingredients all together, but that’s the mistake. Whipping egg whites separately until glossy, then folding them gently into the batter, introduces air that expands during baking—giving your casserole an impressive lift.
Let the casserole rest for 10 minutes after baking. This allows the interior to settle into a creamy, custard-like texture—without collapsing or drying out. Serve it warm, topped with fresh berries, berry compote, or a dusting of powdered sugar.
This small tweak transforms a basic recipe into a show-stopping dessert that’s both light and richly textured—perfect for brunch or family dinners.
