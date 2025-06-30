World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Why Your Cottage Cheese Casserole Doesn’t Fluff—and How to Fix It

You’re Baking Cottage Cheese Casserole All Wrong: The Rise Trick
Recipes

Cottage cheese casserole is a beloved comfort dessert—but many home bakers end up with a flat, dense version. The secret to achieving that picturesque, fluffy soufflé-like rise? A simple protein-beating method that’s been quietly used in Russian kitchens for generations.

Cottage Cheese Casserole
Photo: Freepik by timolina is licensed under Рublic domain
Cottage Cheese Casserole

What You’re Missing: Beaten Egg Whites

Traditional recipes often mix the ingredients all together, but that’s the mistake. Whipping egg whites separately until glossy, then folding them gently into the batter, introduces air that expands during baking—giving your casserole an impressive lift.

Step‑by‑Step: How to Make It Perfect

  1. Blend 500 g cottage cheese with 2–3 whole eggs, 3 tbsp sugar, a pinch of salt, and 1 tsp vanilla extract until smooth.
  2. Separate 2 egg whites and beat until stiff peaks form.
  3. Gently fold the egg whites into the cheese batter—be careful not to deflate them.
  4. Grease a baking dish, pour in the batter, and bake at 180 °C (350 °F) for 35–40 minutes.
  5. The casserole is done when it’s golden on top and jiggles slightly in the center.

The Finishing Touch: Custard-Like Center

Let the casserole rest for 10 minutes after baking. This allows the interior to settle into a creamy, custard-like texture—without collapsing or drying out. Serve it warm, topped with fresh berries, berry compote, or a dusting of powdered sugar.

This small tweak transforms a basic recipe into a show-stopping dessert that’s both light and richly textured—perfect for brunch or family dinners.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
World
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
Health
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Europe
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Popular
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike

The Russian army has struck an oil terminal supplying fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
7 Surprising Cat Behaviors and What They Really Mean
Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Last materials
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions
You’re Shortening Your Engine’s Life Without Knowing It
Brew Saffron Tea the Right Way: Unlock the Golden Health Gains
Naked Mole‑Rats: The Underground Superhero Revealed
You’re Baking Cottage Cheese Casserole All Wrong: The Rise Trick
You’ve Been Misunderstanding Your Cat: 7 Strange Behavioral Clues
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.