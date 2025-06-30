Why Your Cottage Cheese Casserole Doesn’t Fluff—and How to Fix It

You’re Baking Cottage Cheese Casserole All Wrong: The Rise Trick

Cottage cheese casserole is a beloved comfort dessert—but many home bakers end up with a flat, dense version. The secret to achieving that picturesque, fluffy soufflé-like rise? A simple protein-beating method that’s been quietly used in Russian kitchens for generations.

Photo: Freepik by timolina is licensed under Рublic domain Cottage Cheese Casserole

What You’re Missing: Beaten Egg Whites

Traditional recipes often mix the ingredients all together, but that’s the mistake. Whipping egg whites separately until glossy, then folding them gently into the batter, introduces air that expands during baking—giving your casserole an impressive lift.

Step‑by‑Step: How to Make It Perfect

Blend 500 g cottage cheese with 2–3 whole eggs, 3 tbsp sugar, a pinch of salt, and 1 tsp vanilla extract until smooth. Separate 2 egg whites and beat until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the cheese batter—be careful not to deflate them. Grease a baking dish, pour in the batter, and bake at 180 °C (350 °F) for 35–40 minutes. The casserole is done when it’s golden on top and jiggles slightly in the center.

The Finishing Touch: Custard-Like Center

Let the casserole rest for 10 minutes after baking. This allows the interior to settle into a creamy, custard-like texture—without collapsing or drying out. Serve it warm, topped with fresh berries, berry compote, or a dusting of powdered sugar.

This small tweak transforms a basic recipe into a show-stopping dessert that’s both light and richly textured—perfect for brunch or family dinners.