Beet kvass soup: a refreshing probiotic dish for hot summer days

Fermented beet soup with kvass: tasty, healthy and gut-friendly

In the heat of summer, few dishes offer the freshness and nutrition of a well-made cold beet soup with kvass. This traditional Slavic recipe is both hydrating and rich in probiotic benefits.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by К.Артём.1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Свекольник

Made with naturally fermented beet kvass, the soup supports digestion, improves gut microbiota, and provides vitamins and antioxidants with each spoonful.

According to this recipe published by Pravda.ru, it's easy to prepare and can be adjusted to suit vegan, high-protein, or detox-friendly diets.

Main ingredients and healthy swaps

Ingredient Benefit Swap Beet kvass Probiotic and refreshing Apple cider vinegar + juice Boiled beetroot Fiber and antioxidants Roasted beetroot Egg Protein source Tofu or avocado Cucumber Hydration and freshness Celery or radish Fresh herbs Vitamins and aroma Microgreens or sprouts

Myths and facts about kvass soup

Myth: Kvass is unhealthy due to fermentation

Fact: Naturally fermented kvass supports gut health.

Myth: It's just cold okroshka with beets

Fact: This soup is meat-free and centered on beet-based probiotic broth.

FAQ

Can I use store-bought kvass?

Only if it's unsweetened and unpasteurized — homemade is best.

Is this soup good for breakfast?

Absolutely. It’s light, hydrating and easy on digestion.

Summer variations

Add yogurt to make a creamy "svekolnik"

Blend with ice and green apple for a detox twist

Try oat kvass and spinach for a vegan version

Light, beautiful and nourishing — beet kvass soup is more than food. It’s your summer ally for hydration and gut health.