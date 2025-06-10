Beet kvass soup: a refreshing probiotic dish for hot summer days

In the heat of summer, few dishes offer the freshness and nutrition of a well-made cold beet soup with kvass. This traditional Slavic recipe is both hydrating and rich in probiotic benefits.
Made with naturally fermented beet kvass, the soup supports digestion, improves gut microbiota, and provides vitamins and antioxidants with each spoonful.
According to this recipe published by Pravda.ru, it's easy to prepare and can be adjusted to suit vegan, high-protein, or detox-friendly diets.
|Ingredient
|Benefit
|Swap
|Beet kvass
|Probiotic and refreshing
|Apple cider vinegar + juice
|Boiled beetroot
|Fiber and antioxidants
|Roasted beetroot
|Egg
|Protein source
|Tofu or avocado
|Cucumber
|Hydration and freshness
|Celery or radish
|Fresh herbs
|Vitamins and aroma
|Microgreens or sprouts
Light, beautiful and nourishing — beet kvass soup is more than food. It’s your summer ally for hydration and gut health.
