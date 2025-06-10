Top 3 protein sources for people over 50 — easy, healthy, and essential

After the age of 50, muscle loss, slower metabolism, and nutritional needs make protein more important than ever. Yet many older adults unknowingly reduce their intake — often to their own detriment.
Experts emphasize that the right amount and quality of protein help preserve muscle mass, boost immunity, and support overall health as we age.
This recommendation from O Globo highlights three protein sources that are both nutritious and easy to include in your everyday diet.
|Food
|Why it's good
|How to eat it
|Eggs
|Complete protein, with choline and vitamin D
|Boiled, scrambled, or as omelets
|Greek yogurt or cottage cheese
|High-quality protein and calcium
|As a snack or breakfast
|Fish (salmon, sardines, tuna)
|Lean protein plus omega-3
|Grilled a few times per week
With simple food choices and smarter meal planning, getting the right protein after 50 is easier than you think — and vital for health and longevity.
