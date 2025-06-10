Top 3 protein sources for people over 50 — easy, healthy, and essential

These three proteins are ideal for adults over 50 — and easy to include

After the age of 50, muscle loss, slower metabolism, and nutritional needs make protein more important than ever. Yet many older adults unknowingly reduce their intake — often to their own detriment.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Варёное яйцо

Experts emphasize that the right amount and quality of protein help preserve muscle mass, boost immunity, and support overall health as we age.

This recommendation from O Globo highlights three protein sources that are both nutritious and easy to include in your everyday diet.

Top protein picks for 50+

Food Why it's good How to eat it Eggs Complete protein, with choline and vitamin D Boiled, scrambled, or as omelets Greek yogurt or cottage cheese High-quality protein and calcium As a snack or breakfast Fish (salmon, sardines, tuna) Lean protein plus omega-3 Grilled a few times per week

Protein myths vs. facts

Myth: You need less protein after 50

Fact: You actually need more to preserve muscle.

Fact: Animal proteins have complete amino acid profiles.

Common mistakes

Only eating protein at one meal

Cutting dairy without suitable replacements

Skipping fish due to taste — try herbs and lemon for flavor

FAQ

How much protein should I get after 50?

Around 1.2 to 1.5g per kg of body weight per day.

Always consult a doctor, but do not eliminate protein entirely.

With simple food choices and smarter meal planning, getting the right protein after 50 is easier than you think — and vital for health and longevity.