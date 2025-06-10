World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Top 3 protein sources for people over 50 — easy, healthy, and essential

These three proteins are ideal for adults over 50 — and easy to include
Recipes

After the age of 50, muscle loss, slower metabolism, and nutritional needs make protein more important than ever. Yet many older adults unknowingly reduce their intake — often to their own detriment.

Варёное яйцо
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Варёное яйцо

Experts emphasize that the right amount and quality of protein help preserve muscle mass, boost immunity, and support overall health as we age.

This recommendation from O Globo highlights three protein sources that are both nutritious and easy to include in your everyday diet.

Top protein picks for 50+

Food Why it's good How to eat it
Eggs Complete protein, with choline and vitamin D Boiled, scrambled, or as omelets
Greek yogurt or cottage cheese High-quality protein and calcium As a snack or breakfast
Fish (salmon, sardines, tuna) Lean protein plus omega-3 Grilled a few times per week

Protein myths vs. facts

  • Myth: You need less protein after 50
    Fact: You actually need more to preserve muscle.
  • Myth: All protein is the same
    Fact: Animal proteins have complete amino acid profiles.

Common mistakes

  • Only eating protein at one meal
  • Cutting dairy without suitable replacements
  • Skipping fish due to taste — try herbs and lemon for flavor

FAQ

  • How much protein should I get after 50?
    Around 1.2 to 1.5g per kg of body weight per day.
  • What if I have kidney issues?
    Always consult a doctor, but do not eliminate protein entirely.

With simple food choices and smarter meal planning, getting the right protein after 50 is easier than you think — and vital for health and longevity.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Now reading
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Science
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump
Americas
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump
Popular
An entire ocean beneath our feet? Discovery stuns scientists

Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?

Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
Fatty liver disease explained: stages, causes and how to reverse it naturally
Do lemmings commit mass suicide? The truth behind the viral myth
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules
Cardio not working? Here’s why it might fail — and how to make it effective again
Hidden alcohol in food: common products that may contain it without your knowledge
Hidden alcohol in food: common products that may contain it without your knowledge
Last materials
Fighting cats at home? Learn why it happens and how to restore harmony
Ginkgo biloba in your garden? Here’s how to grow it and use it for wellness
Wi-Fi problems at home? Check these signal-blocking appliances and fix them fast
Mind and matter: physics, quantum theory, and the mystery of consciousness
Muscle gain explained: how it works and how long it takes to show up
Why pizza may silently trigger inflammation — and what experts suggest instead
Breakthrough: new study reveals how mitochondria could defeat type 2 diabetes
These European automakers topped the global quality rankings — here’s why
Strange but true: reef crabs absorb light to disappear in plain sight
Baking soda vs. ants: gardeners’ best method to protect your plants naturally
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.