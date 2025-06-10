Pizza and chronic inflammation: the food combination that harms your body

Pizza may be delicious and convenient, but health experts warn that it could be one of the most inflammatory foods we regularly eat — especially in its classic version with white flour, cheese, and processed meats.
According to integrative health specialists, pizza combines refined carbs, saturated fats, additives, and high-sodium sauces — creating a recipe that can fuel low-grade chronic inflammation without obvious symptoms.
As experts in holistic nutrition explain, the way we traditionally prepare pizza creates a perfect storm for systemic imbalance.
|Common ingredient
|Why it's harmful
|Healthier option
|White flour crust
|High glycemic load
|Whole grain or cauliflower base
|Yellow cheese
|Saturated fat content
|Ricotta, goat cheese, plant-based
|Sausages, bacon
|Processed with nitrites
|Grilled chicken, mushrooms, veggies
|Canned tomato sauce
|Sugar and preservatives
|Fresh tomato sauce with herbs
Fun fact: A single slice of pepperoni pizza may contain over 80% of the daily sodium limit — and that’s before you add soft drinks or dessert.
