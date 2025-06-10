World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Pizza and chronic inflammation: the food combination that harms your body

Why pizza may silently trigger inflammation — and what experts suggest instead
Pizza may be delicious and convenient, but health experts warn that it could be one of the most inflammatory foods we regularly eat — especially in its classic version with white flour, cheese, and processed meats.

Пицца
Photo: pixnio.com by Scott Bauer, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
According to integrative health specialists, pizza combines refined carbs, saturated fats, additives, and high-sodium sauces — creating a recipe that can fuel low-grade chronic inflammation without obvious symptoms.

As experts in holistic nutrition explain, the way we traditionally prepare pizza creates a perfect storm for systemic imbalance.

What makes pizza inflammatory?

Common ingredient Why it's harmful Healthier option
White flour crust High glycemic load Whole grain or cauliflower base
Yellow cheese Saturated fat content Ricotta, goat cheese, plant-based
Sausages, bacon Processed with nitrites Grilled chicken, mushrooms, veggies
Canned tomato sauce Sugar and preservatives Fresh tomato sauce with herbs

Myths and truths about pizza and inflammation

  • Myth: Homemade pizza is always safe
    Fact: Ingredient quality matters more than where it’s made.
  • Myth: Only processed food causes inflammation
    Fact: Poor combinations of natural foods can be inflammatory too.

Frequently asked questions

  • Do I need to stop eating pizza? No — but consider healthier alternatives.
  • Which ingredients are most inflammatory? Processed meats, refined flours, and synthetic sauces.
  • Are vegetarian pizzas better? Yes, if made with real vegetables and low-sodium components.

Fun fact: A single slice of pepperoni pizza may contain over 80% of the daily sodium limit — and that’s before you add soft drinks or dessert.

