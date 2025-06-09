The worst burgers for your health — and the best choices for your summer BBQ

Avoid high-sodium burgers: here’s what to skip and what to grill instead

Summer is here, and so are the backyard barbecues. Burgers are a go-to, but some choices could be harming your health more than you think.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Макс Слоуик, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Гамбургер с картошкой фри

From hidden saturated fats to shocking sodium levels, store-bought burgers can be nutritional landmines. But you don’t need to give up on burgers — just choose smarter.

According to this Yahoo! Canada guide, making small changes — like switching the type of patty or skipping some toppings — can make a big difference.

What to avoid — and what to grill instead

Burger type Why it's risky Healthier choice Frozen processed patties Loaded with salt and fat Homemade lean beef patties Double cheeseburgers Too much saturated fat Single cheese with veggies Highly processed vegan burgers Flavor additives, high sodium Homemade bean or lentil burgers

Burger myths busted

Myth: Plant-based always means healthier

Fact: Some vegan burgers are worse than meat ones.

Plant-based always means healthier Some vegan burgers are worse than meat ones. Myth: More protein = better nutrition

Fact: Protein + fat overload isn’t a healthy combo.

Tips for a healthier barbecue

Use lean meats like ground turkey or sirloin.

Season with garlic, onion, herbs instead of salt.

Choose fresh cheese or skip it altogether.

Go for whole-grain buns and plenty of greens.

Try Greek yogurt, guacamole or mustard instead of mayo.

Fun fact: A typical restaurant burger may deliver up to 85% of your daily sodium limit — while a home-grilled patty can stay under 30%.