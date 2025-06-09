The worst burgers for your health — and the best choices for your summer BBQ

Summer is here, and so are the backyard barbecues. Burgers are a go-to, but some choices could be harming your health more than you think.
From hidden saturated fats to shocking sodium levels, store-bought burgers can be nutritional landmines. But you don’t need to give up on burgers — just choose smarter.
According to this Yahoo! Canada guide, making small changes — like switching the type of patty or skipping some toppings — can make a big difference.
|Burger type
|Why it's risky
|Healthier choice
|Frozen processed patties
|Loaded with salt and fat
|Homemade lean beef patties
|Double cheeseburgers
|Too much saturated fat
|Single cheese with veggies
|Highly processed vegan burgers
|Flavor additives, high sodium
|Homemade bean or lentil burgers
Fun fact: A typical restaurant burger may deliver up to 85% of your daily sodium limit — while a home-grilled patty can stay under 30%.
