World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The worst burgers for your health — and the best choices for your summer BBQ

Avoid high-sodium burgers: here’s what to skip and what to grill instead
Recipes

Summer is here, and so are the backyard barbecues. Burgers are a go-to, but some choices could be harming your health more than you think.

Гамбургер с картошкой фри
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Макс Слоуик, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Гамбургер с картошкой фри

From hidden saturated fats to shocking sodium levels, store-bought burgers can be nutritional landmines. But you don’t need to give up on burgers — just choose smarter.

According to this Yahoo! Canada guide, making small changes — like switching the type of patty or skipping some toppings — can make a big difference.

What to avoid — and what to grill instead

Burger type Why it's risky Healthier choice
Frozen processed patties Loaded with salt and fat Homemade lean beef patties
Double cheeseburgers Too much saturated fat Single cheese with veggies
Highly processed vegan burgers Flavor additives, high sodium Homemade bean or lentil burgers

Burger myths busted

  • Myth: Plant-based always means healthier
    Fact: Some vegan burgers are worse than meat ones.
  • Myth: More protein = better nutrition
    Fact: Protein + fat overload isn’t a healthy combo.

Tips for a healthier barbecue

  • Use lean meats like ground turkey or sirloin.
  • Season with garlic, onion, herbs instead of salt.
  • Choose fresh cheese or skip it altogether.
  • Go for whole-grain buns and plenty of greens.
  • Try Greek yogurt, guacamole or mustard instead of mayo.

Fun fact: A typical restaurant burger may deliver up to 85% of your daily sodium limit — while a home-grilled patty can stay under 30%.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Now reading
From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Animal
From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Science
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Avoid high-sodium burgers: here’s what to skip and what to grill instead
Recipes & Food
Avoid high-sodium burgers: here’s what to skip and what to grill instead
Popular
An entire ocean beneath our feet? Discovery stuns scientists

Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?

Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
Fatty liver disease explained: stages, causes and how to reverse it naturally
Do lemmings commit mass suicide? The truth behind the viral myth
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Cardio not working? Here’s why it might fail — and how to make it effective again
Hidden alcohol in food: common products that may contain it without your knowledge
Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules
Scientists discover a new ant genus in Brazil — and its anatomy breaks all the rules
Last materials
Think rinsing cherries is enough? Here’s the safe way to clean them
Smart and stylish ways to keep your bike at home — even in small spaces
Bizarre shark behavior off Brazil’s coast raises questions about ocean contamination
Car hesitating when you press the gas? These are the most common causes
From legend to reality: rare animals once thought to be myths
Leaves with holes? Learn safe and natural ways to control caterpillars
Easy lemon yogurt cake recipe: moist, light and no beating required
Bare feet, pushed seats and loud videos: the strangest things people do in flight
Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Why cardio alone won’t help you lose weight — and what to do instead
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.