How to wash cherries the right way — and what most people get wrong

They’re sweet, juicy, and perfect for summer — but are you really washing your cherries the right way? Most people just rinse them under water, unaware that cherries can carry pesticide residue, bacteria, and even microscopic parasites.
Because of their smooth skin and small size, cherries require a bit more care than you might think. The good news? You can clean them thoroughly with just a few kitchen staples.
If you usually just run water over your fruit, you might be missing hidden contaminants — especially wax coatings and farm-related residues.
These effective ways to wash cherries help reduce risk without affecting taste or texture.
|Method
|Removes
|How to apply
|Cold running water
|Surface dust and debris
|Rinse with hands for 1 minute
|Vinegar solution
|Bacteria, insect eggs
|1 part vinegar to 3 parts water, soak 10 minutes
|Baking soda soak
|Wax and chemical residue
|1 tsp per liter of water, soak 15 minutes
|Fruit wash solution
|Pesticides, waxes
|Follow label, rinse thoroughly
Interesting fact: A 2022 study found that 80% of store-bought cherries have a nearly invisible wax layer — and only 15% of shoppers know it’s there. That’s why plain water isn’t enough.
