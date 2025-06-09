World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How to wash cherries the right way — and what most people get wrong

Think rinsing cherries is enough? Here’s the safe way to clean them
Recipes

They’re sweet, juicy, and perfect for summer — but are you really washing your cherries the right way? Most people just rinse them under water, unaware that cherries can carry pesticide residue, bacteria, and even microscopic parasites.

Черешня
Photo: flickr.com by INRA DIST, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Черешня

Because of their smooth skin and small size, cherries require a bit more care than you might think. The good news? You can clean them thoroughly with just a few kitchen staples.

If you usually just run water over your fruit, you might be missing hidden contaminants — especially wax coatings and farm-related residues.

These effective ways to wash cherries help reduce risk without affecting taste or texture.

Best cherry-washing methods

Method Removes How to apply
Cold running water Surface dust and debris Rinse with hands for 1 minute
Vinegar solution Bacteria, insect eggs 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water, soak 10 minutes
Baking soda soak Wax and chemical residue 1 tsp per liter of water, soak 15 minutes
Fruit wash solution Pesticides, waxes Follow label, rinse thoroughly

Myth or truth?

  • Myth: A quick rinse is enough
    Truth: Many contaminants need soaking or natural cleaners.
  • Myth: Warm water works better
    Truth: It softens the skin and may speed up spoilage.

FAQ — what people ask

  • Should I remove the stems before washing?
    No — keeping the stems protects the cherry from water absorption.
  • Can I use dish soap?
    Absolutely not. It’s not safe for food contact and can leave residue.
  • Are small black spots a problem?
    Not always — rinse with vinegar and check the inside before tossing.

Interesting fact: A 2022 study found that 80% of store-bought cherries have a nearly invisible wax layer — and only 15% of shoppers know it’s there. That’s why plain water isn’t enough.

Marina Lebedeva
