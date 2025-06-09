How to wash cherries the right way — and what most people get wrong

Think rinsing cherries is enough? Here’s the safe way to clean them

They’re sweet, juicy, and perfect for summer — but are you really washing your cherries the right way? Most people just rinse them under water, unaware that cherries can carry pesticide residue, bacteria, and even microscopic parasites.

Photo: flickr.com by INRA DIST, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Черешня

Because of their smooth skin and small size, cherries require a bit more care than you might think. The good news? You can clean them thoroughly with just a few kitchen staples.

If you usually just run water over your fruit, you might be missing hidden contaminants — especially wax coatings and farm-related residues.

These effective ways to wash cherries help reduce risk without affecting taste or texture.

Best cherry-washing methods

Method Removes How to apply Cold running water Surface dust and debris Rinse with hands for 1 minute Vinegar solution Bacteria, insect eggs 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water, soak 10 minutes Baking soda soak Wax and chemical residue 1 tsp per liter of water, soak 15 minutes Fruit wash solution Pesticides, waxes Follow label, rinse thoroughly

Myth or truth?

Myth: A quick rinse is enough

Truth: Many contaminants need soaking or natural cleaners.

Truth: It softens the skin and may speed up spoilage.

FAQ — what people ask

Should I remove the stems before washing?

No — keeping the stems protects the cherry from water absorption.

Absolutely not. It’s not safe for food contact and can leave residue.

Not always — rinse with vinegar and check the inside before tossing.

Interesting fact: A 2022 study found that 80% of store-bought cherries have a nearly invisible wax layer — and only 15% of shoppers know it’s there. That’s why plain water isn’t enough.