This lemon yogurt cake is always fluffy — no mixer needed

Easy lemon yogurt cake recipe: moist, light and no beating required
Think you need a mixer to make a light, fluffy cake? Think again. This lemon yogurt cake proves that with the right ingredients, you only need a bowl and a spoon.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stacy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Perfect for an afternoon treat, lunchbox surprise or light dessert, this recipe combines simple steps with an unbeatable texture and flavor.

According to this baking article from Pravda.ru, using yogurt is the key to a moist, airy crumb — no need for beating or creaming.

What makes this cake so easy and good?

Ingredient / Step Why it matters Possible swap
Plain yogurt Moisture and fluffiness Kefir or sour cream
Lemon zest Fresh aroma Orange zest
Vegetable oil Soft texture Melted butter
No beating Keeps batter tender Stir gently with spoon

Myth or truth?

  • Myth: Cakes need a mixer to rise
    Truth: Not true — yogurt and baking powder do the job.
  • Myth: Lemon makes cakes too sour
    Truth: The flavor is balanced and refreshing.

FAQ — quick answers

  • Can I use Greek yogurt?
    Yes, but choose unsweetened and not too thick.
  • Do I need to sift the flour?
    It helps, but it's optional for this recipe.
  • How to check if it's done?
    Insert a toothpick — it should come out dry.

Fun fact: this cake style is based on the classic French “gâteau au yaourt”, which is so simple that French schoolchildren often bake it as their first cake recipe.

