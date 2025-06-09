This lemon yogurt cake is always fluffy — no mixer needed

Think you need a mixer to make a light, fluffy cake? Think again. This lemon yogurt cake proves that with the right ingredients, you only need a bowl and a spoon.
Perfect for an afternoon treat, lunchbox surprise or light dessert, this recipe combines simple steps with an unbeatable texture and flavor.
According to this baking article from Pravda.ru, using yogurt is the key to a moist, airy crumb — no need for beating or creaming.
|Ingredient / Step
|Why it matters
|Possible swap
|Plain yogurt
|Moisture and fluffiness
|Kefir or sour cream
|Lemon zest
|Fresh aroma
|Orange zest
|Vegetable oil
|Soft texture
|Melted butter
|No beating
|Keeps batter tender
|Stir gently with spoon
Fun fact: this cake style is based on the classic French “gâteau au yaourt”, which is so simple that French schoolchildren often bake it as their first cake recipe.
