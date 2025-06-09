Not all alcohol consumption comes from glasses. Some foods — including desserts, sauces, and even bread — may contain small amounts of alcohol, either from added ingredients or fermentation.
While these traces are usually harmless for most people, they can be risky for others: recovering alcoholics, pregnant women, children, or people on certain medications.
According to this report from Pravda.ru, being aware of where alcohol might appear in everyday food is important for making informed decisions — medically, ethically, and personally.
|Product
|Alcohol source
|Typical amount
|Note
|Tiramisu, truffles
|Liqueurs
|1–5%
|Often unbaked
|Sauces with wine/beer
|Alcoholic base
|2–4%
|If not fully reduced
|Kefir, kombucha, soy sauce
|Natural fermentation
|Up to 1%
|Varies by batch
|Vanilla extract
|Alcohol solvent
|35% (pure)
|Used in drops, but real
|Sourdough bread
|Fermentation
|Trace (0.3%)
|Present, but minimal
Staying informed about what's in your food is essential for certain lifestyles and health conditions. Whether for sobriety, religion, or pregnancy, understanding these hidden sources helps protect your well-being.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.