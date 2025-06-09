World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Crab stick salad with no corn? Try this fresh twist on a classic recipe

This crab stick salad skips the corn — and it’s even better this way
Recipes

Crab stick salad is a classic dish — but it usually comes with corn and a heavy dose of mayonnaise. What happens when you take the corn out? You get a lighter, brighter version with balanced flavors and more texture.

Салат с крабовыми палочками и авокадо
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Салат с крабовыми палочками и авокадо

Removing corn reduces sweetness and calories while giving room to fresher ingredients. The result is a more elegant, everyday-friendly salad that’s also perfect for guests.

According to this recipe from Pravda.ru, this variation works great as a light lunch, appetizer, or buffet dish. It’s quick, refreshing, and highly customizable.

Simple crab stick salad (no corn)

  • 200 g of crab sticks (chopped or shredded)
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs (chopped)
  • 1 fresh cucumber (grated or sliced thin)
  • 100 g shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)
  • Mayonnaise (or plain yogurt) as dressing
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Combine everything in a bowl, season, and chill for 20 minutes before serving. You can serve it alone or with toasted bread or crackers.

Ingredient swaps and variations

Item Purpose Alternative
Crab sticks Main seafood flavor Cooked shrimp
Boiled egg Texture and protein Shredded chicken
Cucumber Freshness and crunch Green apple
Cheese Richness Cream cheese
Mayonnaise Binds everything Yogurt or sour cream

Common crab salad myths

  • Myth: Crab sticks are ultra-processed and unhealthy.
    Fact: In moderation and from trusted brands, they’re safe and convenient.
  • Myth: Without corn, the salad lacks taste.
    Fact: Removing corn balances the flavors and allows other ingredients to shine.

Presentation tips

  • Serve in small cups or phyllo shells for parties.
  • Top with fresh herbs like dill or scallions.
  • Add a squeeze of lemon juice for extra brightness.

This corn-free version is refreshing, versatile and easy to make — proof that sometimes, less really is more when it comes to classic recipes.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
