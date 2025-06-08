World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Why prunes are good for your health? Discover all the benefits of this superfruit

Health benefits of prunes: what you need to know
Recipes

Did you know that prunes are a superfruit that can improve your health in many ways? They are not just delicious — they offer numerous benefits that can transform your well-being.

Курага
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrey Butko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Курага

Prunes are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that help improve digestion, skin health, and even the cardiovascular system. Discover all the health benefits of prunes and how to incorporate them into your diet. This Pravda.ru article provides a complete guide to the benefits of this amazing fruit.

With their high fiber and antioxidant content, prunes help improve digestion, lower bad cholesterol, and even keep your skin healthy. If you want to improve your health in a delicious way, prunes might be the answer.

Health benefits of prunes

Benefit Description
Improves digestion Prunes are rich in fiber, helping to improve bowel movements and fight constipation.
Heart health The antioxidants and fiber help reduce cholesterol levels and protect the heart.
Skin health The vitamins and antioxidants in prunes help keep your skin young and healthy.
Fighting free radicals Prunes are an excellent source of antioxidants that fight free radicals and slow down aging.

Myths about prunes

  • Myth: Prunes are only good for people with digestive issues
    Fact: They are great for everyone, aiding digestion, heart health, and skin.
  • Myth: Eating too many prunes can harm your stomach
    Fact: In moderate amounts, prunes are beneficial and safe for most people.

Frequently asked questions about prunes

  • Question: How many prunes should I eat per day?
    Answer: About 3 to 4 prunes per day are ideal to enjoy all their benefits.
  • Question: Can prunes be eaten by people with diabetes?
    Answer: Yes, prunes have a low glycemic index and can be eaten in moderation.

Adding prunes to your diet is a simple and delicious way to improve your health. Try incorporating them into your daily routine and feel the benefits!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
*
