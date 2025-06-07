The perfect potato salad: classic recipe and 4 global twists you should try

Simple, hearty, and loved across the world — potato salad is more than just side dish. But getting it just right means choosing the right potato and mastering the balance of dressing and add-ins.
The classic version includes firm potatoes, boiled eggs, onions, and light mayo. But there are dozens of twists: spicy mustard, crunchy pickles, even vegan dressings with olive oil and herbs.
The key is texture — overcooked potatoes turn everything into paste. For best results, use waxy varieties like Yukon Gold or red potatoes.
According to a recent article, international versions reveal how much culture influences this humble dish.
|Style
|Main ingredients
|Flavor
|Notes
|Classic
|Potatoes, egg, mayo, onion
|Creamy, mild
|Picnic staple
|German
|Vinegar, bacon, parsley
|Savory, warm
|Often served hot
|American
|Pickles, mustard, mayo
|Sweet and tangy
|Yellowish dressing
|Vegan
|Olive oil, herbs, lemon
|Fresh, light
|No dairy or eggs
Fun fact: Germans eat warm potato salad at Christmas, Americans love it at barbecues, and Russians often mix it into Olivier salad — proving the potato salad’s global fame.
