World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

The perfect potato salad: classic recipe and 4 global twists you should try

How to make creamy potato salad — and avoid the mistakes that turn it into mush
Recipes

Simple, hearty, and loved across the world — potato salad is more than just side dish. But getting it just right means choosing the right potato and mastering the balance of dressing and add-ins.

салат
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SajjadF, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
салат

The classic version includes firm potatoes, boiled eggs, onions, and light mayo. But there are dozens of twists: spicy mustard, crunchy pickles, even vegan dressings with olive oil and herbs.

The key is texture — overcooked potatoes turn everything into paste. For best results, use waxy varieties like Yukon Gold or red potatoes.

According to a recent article, international versions reveal how much culture influences this humble dish.

🥗 Potato salad variations

Style Main ingredients Flavor Notes
Classic Potatoes, egg, mayo, onion Creamy, mild Picnic staple
German Vinegar, bacon, parsley Savory, warm Often served hot
American Pickles, mustard, mayo Sweet and tangy Yellowish dressing
Vegan Olive oil, herbs, lemon Fresh, light No dairy or eggs

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Potato salad always has mayo.
    Truth: Oil-based and dairy-free versions are common.
  • Myth: All potatoes work fine.
    Truth: Use waxy types to avoid mush.
  • Myth: It should be served warm.
    Truth: Most versions are cold, though some like German salad are warm.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Can I make it ahead?
    Yes — but add dressing closer to serving for best texture.
  • How long does it last?
    3–4 days in the fridge, sealed.
  • How to make it lighter?
    Use yogurt or a vinaigrette instead of heavy mayo.

Fun fact: Germans eat warm potato salad at Christmas, Americans love it at barbecues, and Russians often mix it into Olivier salad — proving the potato salad’s global fame.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Now reading
'Gates of Hell' – World's Largest Methane Emission Source – Dims
Science
'Gates of Hell' – World's Largest Methane Emission Source – Dims Видео 
Hydrogen peroxide in gardening: what it does and how to use it
Gardening
Hydrogen peroxide in gardening: what it does and how to use it
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv Видео 
Popular
These animals can beat a lion — and most people don’t realize it

Lions may be called kings, but many animals can overpower them. Here's who wins and why.

Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Hydrogen peroxide in gardening: what it does and how to use it
Looks like medicine, but gardeners use it to rescue dying plants
As everyone goes electric, more drivers quietly return to diesel
You train but don’t gain muscle? These common mistakes are holding you back
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Can drinking too much water be dangerous? What doctors are warning about
The Soviet cabbage roll you didn’t know had a standard — here’s the official GOST recipe
Your couch may be poisoning you — and it’s not the only thing in your home doing it
Your couch may be poisoning you — and it’s not the only thing in your home doing it
Last materials
No nails, no paint, no money? Try these affordable wall decor ideas anyone can do
Scientists uncover fossilized dinosaur eggs in America, dating back 100 million years
What is a Mass Air Flow (MAF) sensor and why it matters for your engine performance
Flying snake species: details of the latest discovery that will change zoology
Do small dogs live longer than large ones? Here’s what research shows
Aspirin on tomato leaves? Discover how this DIY trick boosts plant immunity and yield
Filleting fish at home: easy step-by-step guide for clean, fresh results
Chickpeas vs black beans: nutritional differences and which one to choose
New expansion at Sunny Beach: Hyatt adds rooms, pools and luxury amenities
Seals can track human gaze direction underwater, researchers find
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.