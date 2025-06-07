How to fillet a fish at home — the simple chef technique anyone can learn

Many people shy away from whole fish because filleting seems complicated. But with a sharp knife and a few tips, you can turn a whole fish into clean fillets at home — and enjoy better flavor for less cost.
Filleting isn’t just slicing — it involves removing the backbone, separating the meat cleanly, and sometimes skinning or deboning further. The result? Custom-cut fillets and no wasted meat.
Even common fish like trout, mackerel or tilapia can yield perfect fillets for frying, grilling, or steaming.
A recent tutorial shows that the more you practice, the easier it gets — even with frozen fish.
|Step
|Why it matters
|Common mistake
|Remove scales
|Clean cut and less mess
|Skipping around the head
|Dorsal incision
|Releases main fillet
|Cutting too deep, damaging bones
|Peeling skin
|Needed for delicate dishes
|Pulling instead of sliding with knife
|Remove pin bones
|Better texture, safer
|Missing thin bones in a rush
Fun fact: many top restaurants fillet fish right before cooking for maximum flavor — and you can do the same at home with just a little practice.
