Every family has their version of stuffed cabbage rolls. But in the Soviet Union, there was one official standard — the GOST version — followed by chefs in state-run cafeterias and restaurants across the country.
Unlike home versions, the GOST method laid out strict rules: meat-to-rice ratio, roll shape, sauce composition and cooking time were all fixed.
The result is a tightly packed, tender roll with rich sauce and balanced flavor — no guesswork, no mushiness.
According to a recent report, this recipe can be recreated at home — bringing the taste of classic Soviet kitchens to your table.
|Aspect
|Homemade
|GOST version
|Meat to rice ratio
|1:1 or more rice
|2:1 (more meat)
|Shape
|Random or uneven
|Uniform and cylindrical
|Sauce
|Plain tomato or creamy
|Tomato-onion base with broth
|Cooking method
|Baked or fried
|Covered, slow-cooked on stovetop
Fun fact: some trendy Moscow bistros are now serving GOST-style golubtsy with black rye bread and sour cream — reviving a taste of the 1960s USSR.
