World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Tinned fish is trendy again — and here’s why chefs love it

From pantry to gourmet: the return of sardines, tuna and mackerel
Recipes

Once seen as cheap pantry food, canned fish — like sardines, tuna and mackerel — is now enjoying a gourmet renaissance. Food influencers, dietitians and even upscale restaurants are embracing it.

Рыбные консервы
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Таморлан, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Рыбные консервы

According to recent reports, sales of artisanal and high-quality canned fish are surging across Europe and the US. Tinned fish is now part of curated charcuterie boards and chic appetizer menus.

Rich in omega-3 and protein, these affordable, shelf-stable foods can become elegant meals in minutes: layered on toast, mixed with warm grains, or plated with eggs and pickles.

🥫 What to choose and how to serve it

Type Flavor / texture Serving idea
Sardines in oil Firm and juicy Toast with lemon or salad
Light tuna Mild and soft Mixed with mayo, eggs or capers
Smoked mackerel Bold and flaky With boiled potatoes and herbs
Anchovies Salty and punchy Pizza, pasta, dressings

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Tinned fish is poor man’s food.
    Truth: It’s now considered a high-quality, trendy product.
  • Myth: Canned fish is bad for your heart.
    Truth: It’s actually a great source of heart-healthy omega-3s.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Is it okay to eat tinned fish daily?
    Yes — just rotate types and choose low-sodium options.
  • Which has the best flavor?
    Smoked or oil-packed varieties usually stand out.
  • How to make it gourmet?
    Plate it like a tapas: toast, olives, soft-boiled egg and herbs.

In fact, several tapas bars in Madrid and Paris now serve only premium canned seafood — and they’re fully booked. Sometimes the trendiest meals come from the shelf.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Now reading
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets Видео 
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv Видео 
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers
World
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers Видео 
Popular
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots

Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic

Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Huge Explosion in Kyiv Captured on Video
Russian General: Russian Army Shifts Tactics in Ongoing Ukraine Campaign
Kyiv Refuses to Accept 6,000 War Dead Despite Prior Agreement
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Tech Titan Elon Musk Rebels Against Trump to Break US Political System
Trump Compares Ukraine War to Playground Fight; Moscow Disagrees
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Last materials
From pantry to gourmet: the return of sardines, tuna and mackerel
Body odor with good hygiene? Here’s what could really be going on
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Health experts reveal when excess water becomes harmful
Hydrogen peroxide in gardening: what it does and how to use it
Best fish for weight loss: light, protein-rich and surprisingly satisfying
No poison needed: these homemade fly traps really work — and cost almost nothing
Think your phone’s safe? These red flags could mean you're being monitored
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.