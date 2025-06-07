Tinned fish is trendy again — and here’s why chefs love it

From pantry to gourmet: the return of sardines, tuna and mackerel

Once seen as cheap pantry food, canned fish — like sardines, tuna and mackerel — is now enjoying a gourmet renaissance. Food influencers, dietitians and even upscale restaurants are embracing it.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Таморлан, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Рыбные консервы

According to recent reports, sales of artisanal and high-quality canned fish are surging across Europe and the US. Tinned fish is now part of curated charcuterie boards and chic appetizer menus.

Rich in omega-3 and protein, these affordable, shelf-stable foods can become elegant meals in minutes: layered on toast, mixed with warm grains, or plated with eggs and pickles.

🥫 What to choose and how to serve it

Type Flavor / texture Serving idea Sardines in oil Firm and juicy Toast with lemon or salad Light tuna Mild and soft Mixed with mayo, eggs or capers Smoked mackerel Bold and flaky With boiled potatoes and herbs Anchovies Salty and punchy Pizza, pasta, dressings

📉 Myth vs truth

Myth: Tinned fish is poor man’s food.

Truth: It’s now considered a high-quality, trendy product.

Truth: It’s actually a great source of heart-healthy omega-3s.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Is it okay to eat tinned fish daily?

Yes — just rotate types and choose low-sodium options.

Smoked or oil-packed varieties usually stand out.

Plate it like a tapas: toast, olives, soft-boiled egg and herbs.

In fact, several tapas bars in Madrid and Paris now serve only premium canned seafood — and they’re fully booked. Sometimes the trendiest meals come from the shelf.