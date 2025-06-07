Once seen as cheap pantry food, canned fish — like sardines, tuna and mackerel — is now enjoying a gourmet renaissance. Food influencers, dietitians and even upscale restaurants are embracing it.
According to recent reports, sales of artisanal and high-quality canned fish are surging across Europe and the US. Tinned fish is now part of curated charcuterie boards and chic appetizer menus.
Rich in omega-3 and protein, these affordable, shelf-stable foods can become elegant meals in minutes: layered on toast, mixed with warm grains, or plated with eggs and pickles.
|Type
|Flavor / texture
|Serving idea
|Sardines in oil
|Firm and juicy
|Toast with lemon or salad
|Light tuna
|Mild and soft
|Mixed with mayo, eggs or capers
|Smoked mackerel
|Bold and flaky
|With boiled potatoes and herbs
|Anchovies
|Salty and punchy
|Pizza, pasta, dressings
In fact, several tapas bars in Madrid and Paris now serve only premium canned seafood — and they’re fully booked. Sometimes the trendiest meals come from the shelf.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic