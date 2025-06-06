Want to lose weight? These types of fish help burn fat and keep you full

If you're trying to lose weight, fish might be your best friend. High in protein, rich in healthy fats and easy to digest, certain types of fish can reduce hunger and support fat burning — without depriving your body.
But not all fish are equal. Cooking method, fat content and portion size all influence whether it helps or harms your weight goals.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, eating fish at least three times a week can lower abdominal fat and increase satiety — even without strict dieting.
|Fish
|Calories (per 100g)
|Why it helps
|Tilapia
|96 kcal
|Lean protein, low fat, easy on digestion
|Hake
|90 kcal
|Very low in fat, ideal for grilling or steaming
|Salmon
|208 kcal
|Omega-3s reduce inflammation and control hunger
|Fresh tuna
|132 kcal
|High nutrient density, satisfying with fewer calories
One study in the “European Journal of Clinical Nutrition” found that people who ate fish regularly had lower belly fat and better appetite control — even with similar calorie intake.
If you're looking to slim down, try adding fish to your meals. Grilled, steamed or baked — it’s a delicious way to stay full and burn fat naturally.
