Want to lose weight? These types of fish help burn fat and keep you full

Best fish for weight loss: light, protein-rich and surprisingly satisfying
If you're trying to lose weight, fish might be your best friend. High in protein, rich in healthy fats and easy to digest, certain types of fish can reduce hunger and support fat burning — without depriving your body.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prayitno / Thank you for (12 millions +) view, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
But not all fish are equal. Cooking method, fat content and portion size all influence whether it helps or harms your weight goals.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, eating fish at least three times a week can lower abdominal fat and increase satiety — even without strict dieting.

Top fish to support weight loss

Fish Calories (per 100g) Why it helps
Tilapia 96 kcal Lean protein, low fat, easy on digestion
Hake 90 kcal Very low in fat, ideal for grilling or steaming
Salmon 208 kcal Omega-3s reduce inflammation and control hunger
Fresh tuna 132 kcal High nutrient density, satisfying with fewer calories

Myths and facts about fish and weight loss

  • Myth: Fried fish is still healthier than red meat
    Fact: Frying adds calories and ruins the healthy fats
  • Myth: Only white fish is good for dieting
    Fact: Even fatty fish like salmon can help when baked or grilled

FAQ — what people often ask

  • Can I eat fish at night? Yes — it’s light, filling, and won’t disturb sleep
  • Is frozen fish okay? Absolutely — as long as it’s not breaded or pre-seasoned
  • How often should I eat it? Aim for 3 to 5 times a week, mixing lean and oily fish

One study in the “European Journal of Clinical Nutrition” found that people who ate fish regularly had lower belly fat and better appetite control — even with similar calorie intake.

If you're looking to slim down, try adding fish to your meals. Grilled, steamed or baked — it’s a delicious way to stay full and burn fat naturally.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
