The best pork marinade you’re not using — and why it works so well

Perfect pork BBQ? Try this marinade with onion and sparkling water

Want your pork barbecue to stand out? The secret may lie in the marinade. With just a few common ingredients, you can make pork juicy, tender, and flavorful.

Photo: Freepik by 8photo is licensed under Рublic domain шашлык

Many people use only salt, but pork benefits greatly from a proper marinade — one that balances acidity, aromatics, and moisture.

You likely already have everything you need in your kitchen. All it takes is understanding what each ingredient brings to the table.

According to this article published by Pravda.ru, the best results came from using grated onion, lemon juice, and sparkling water together.

What each marinade ingredient does

Ingredient Role Alternative Grated onion Tenderizes and adds aroma Apple, leek Vinegar or lemon Breaks down fibers Yogurt, white wine Sparkling water Makes meat lighter and juicier Beer, kefir

Common mistakes — and better options

Mistake: marinating in pure vinegar for hours

Fix: always mix with oil and herbs

Mistake: salting too early

Fix: add salt just before grilling

FAQ — grilling tips

Can I freeze marinated meat? Yes — just don’t salt it before freezing

Can I use it for ribs? Definitely — just marinate longer

Definitely — just marinate longer Minimum marinating time? 2–3 hours, but 6 is ideal

Fun fact: In taste tests with pro grillers, the marinade with onion and sparkling water scored higher in juiciness and aroma than traditional wine or beer marinades.