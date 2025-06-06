Want your pork barbecue to stand out? The secret may lie in the marinade. With just a few common ingredients, you can make pork juicy, tender, and flavorful.
Many people use only salt, but pork benefits greatly from a proper marinade — one that balances acidity, aromatics, and moisture.
You likely already have everything you need in your kitchen. All it takes is understanding what each ingredient brings to the table.
According to this article published by Pravda.ru, the best results came from using grated onion, lemon juice, and sparkling water together.
|Ingredient
|Role
|Alternative
|Grated onion
|Tenderizes and adds aroma
|Apple, leek
|Vinegar or lemon
|Breaks down fibers
|Yogurt, white wine
|Sparkling water
|Makes meat lighter and juicier
|Beer, kefir
Fun fact: In taste tests with pro grillers, the marinade with onion and sparkling water scored higher in juiciness and aroma than traditional wine or beer marinades.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan