Five meat dishes you need to try — and how to make them at home

Top 5 easy and delicious meat recipes for everyday meals
Recipes

Want to impress in the kitchen without complicated techniques? With the right meat dishes, you can cook flavorful, satisfying meals — even on busy days.

Photo: freepik by timolina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
From meatballs to oven-roasted beef, some recipes have stood the test of time. They combine great taste, simple preparation, and that homemade touch everyone loves.

Here are five of the most beloved meat-based meals — perfect for family dinners, packed lunches, or weekend treats. And to make them even better, we’ve included extra tips and variations.

This list is based on a recent article published on Pravda.ru, with ideas for ingredient swaps and modern twists without sacrificing the original flavor.

Top 5 must-try meat dishes

  • Classic meatballs: juicy, with tomato sauce and herbs
  • Oven-roasted beef: marinated with garlic and thyme
  • Beef stroganoff: creamy version with mushrooms
  • Kebab skewers: seasoned with paprika and cumin
  • Stuffed meat pancakes: served with béchamel sauce

Ingredients and their role

Ingredient Function Alternative
Egg Binder and structure Flaxseed meal, cornstarch
Bread crumbs Keep moisture Oat flakes, crushed rice
Grated onion Softens texture, adds aroma Leek, grated carrot

What to serve them with?

  • Classic: white rice and mashed potatoes
  • Kid-friendly: short pasta with vegetables
  • Modern: grain salad with mint and lemon

Common meat myths

  • Myth: good meat dishes take hours to cook
    Truth: many cuts are ready in 20 minutes or less
  • Myth: more seasoning = better flavor
    Truth: just a few balanced spices make a difference

Fun fact: versions of meatballs and stroganoff exist in more than 10 world cuisines — from Sweden to Vietnam. Universal flavor, local twist.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
