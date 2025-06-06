Want to impress in the kitchen without complicated techniques? With the right meat dishes, you can cook flavorful, satisfying meals — even on busy days.
From meatballs to oven-roasted beef, some recipes have stood the test of time. They combine great taste, simple preparation, and that homemade touch everyone loves.
Here are five of the most beloved meat-based meals — perfect for family dinners, packed lunches, or weekend treats. And to make them even better, we’ve included extra tips and variations.
This list is based on a recent article published on Pravda.ru, with ideas for ingredient swaps and modern twists without sacrificing the original flavor.
|Ingredient
|Function
|Alternative
|Egg
|Binder and structure
|Flaxseed meal, cornstarch
|Bread crumbs
|Keep moisture
|Oat flakes, crushed rice
|Grated onion
|Softens texture, adds aroma
|Leek, grated carrot
Fun fact: versions of meatballs and stroganoff exist in more than 10 world cuisines — from Sweden to Vietnam. Universal flavor, local twist.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan