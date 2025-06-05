Juicy stovetop meatballs in 15 minutes — no oven, just one pan and big flavor

Looking for a fast and tasty dinner that doesn't require turning on the oven? These skillet meatballs are ready in 15 minutes and deliver full flavor with minimal fuss.
All you need is a mixing bowl, a few pantry staples, and a frying pan. The result? Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside — and completely customizable.
It’s a great recipe for weeknights, kids’ lunches, or even meal prepping. Serve them with pasta, rice, or on their own with a dipping sauce.
This recipe published by Pravda.ru shows how fast and satisfying meatballs can be — even without baking.
|Ingredient
|Purpose
|500 g ground beef/pork
|Main base for taste and texture
|1 egg
|Helps bind the mixture
|3 tbsp breadcrumbs
|Absorb moisture and hold shape
|1 grated onion
|Adds sweetness and depth
|1 garlic clove
|Boosts flavor
|2 tbsp milk
|Makes meatballs softer
|Chopped parsley
|Freshness and color
|Salt & pepper
|Seasoning
Fun tip: you can freeze them raw or cooked for quick meals later. Just reheat and enjoy — no oven needed!
