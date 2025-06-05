World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Juicy stovetop meatballs in 15 minutes — no oven, just one pan and big flavor

Quick skillet meatballs that are crispy outside and tender inside
Recipes

Looking for a fast and tasty dinner that doesn't require turning on the oven? These skillet meatballs are ready in 15 minutes and deliver full flavor with minimal fuss.

гнёзда из пасты с тефтелями
Photo: freepik
гнёзда из пасты с тефтелями

All you need is a mixing bowl, a few pantry staples, and a frying pan. The result? Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside — and completely customizable.

It’s a great recipe for weeknights, kids’ lunches, or even meal prepping. Serve them with pasta, rice, or on their own with a dipping sauce.

This recipe published by Pravda.ru shows how fast and satisfying meatballs can be — even without baking.

Ingredients and what they do

Ingredient Purpose
500 g ground beef/pork Main base for taste and texture
1 egg Helps bind the mixture
3 tbsp breadcrumbs Absorb moisture and hold shape
1 grated onion Adds sweetness and depth
1 garlic clove Boosts flavor
2 tbsp milk Makes meatballs softer
Chopped parsley Freshness and color
Salt & pepper Seasoning

How to make them fast

  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl
  • Form small balls (about walnut size)
  • Heat oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat
  • Cook for 7–8 minutes, turning to brown all sides

Serving suggestions

  • With mashed potatoes or pasta and sauce
  • In a sub sandwich with cheese
  • On rice or salad bowls for a protein boost

Fun tip: you can freeze them raw or cooked for quick meals later. Just reheat and enjoy — no oven needed!

Marina Lebedeva
