Juicy stovetop meatballs in 15 minutes — no oven, just one pan and big flavor

Quick skillet meatballs that are crispy outside and tender inside

Looking for a fast and tasty dinner that doesn't require turning on the oven? These skillet meatballs are ready in 15 minutes and deliver full flavor with minimal fuss.

Photo: freepik гнёзда из пасты с тефтелями

All you need is a mixing bowl, a few pantry staples, and a frying pan. The result? Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside — and completely customizable.

It’s a great recipe for weeknights, kids’ lunches, or even meal prepping. Serve them with pasta, rice, or on their own with a dipping sauce.

This recipe published by Pravda.ru shows how fast and satisfying meatballs can be — even without baking.

Ingredients and what they do

Ingredient Purpose 500 g ground beef/pork Main base for taste and texture 1 egg Helps bind the mixture 3 tbsp breadcrumbs Absorb moisture and hold shape 1 grated onion Adds sweetness and depth 1 garlic clove Boosts flavor 2 tbsp milk Makes meatballs softer Chopped parsley Freshness and color Salt & pepper Seasoning

How to make them fast

Mix all ingredients in a bowl

Form small balls (about walnut size)

Heat oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat

Cook for 7–8 minutes, turning to brown all sides

Serving suggestions

With mashed potatoes or pasta and sauce

In a sub sandwich with cheese

On rice or salad bowls for a protein boost

Fun tip: you can freeze them raw or cooked for quick meals later. Just reheat and enjoy — no oven needed!