Baked ribs in orange marinade — a sweet and tangy recipe that surprises

Citrus-marinated ribs are the bold twist your dinner table needs
Recipes

Pairing pork with orange juice might sound unusual — but it’s a brilliant flavor move. The result is a dish that’s sweet, tangy, and packed with complexity.

Photo: Freepik by chandlervid85 is licensed under Рublic domain
This citrus marinade not only adds aroma but also tenderizes the meat and helps create a glossy, caramelized crust in the oven.

Perfect for a weekend roast or a holiday dinner, orange-marinated ribs are easy to prepare and impress with their bright, layered taste.

The original recipe for orange-marinated ribs is gaining fans for its bold flavor and simplicity.

What goes into the marinade (and why)

Ingredient Flavor role
Orange juice Sweetness and citrus tang
Soy sauce Saltiness and umami
Garlic and ginger Warm spice and aroma
Honey or brown sugar Helps caramelize the glaze
Chili flakes Heat and contrast

Preparation tips

  • Remove the membrane from the ribs and rinse with lemon water
  • Whisk all marinade ingredients until smooth
  • Marinate for at least 4 hours (overnight is best)
  • Bake at 180 °C (350 °F) covered for 2 hours, then uncover and brown

Suggested pairings

  • Mashed potatoes, rice with almonds, grilled corn
  • Citrus and herb salad
  • Drinks: dry white wine, dark beer, ginger lemonade

By the way, this marinade works just as well on chicken or grilled tofu — it’s that versatile.

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
