Pairing pork with orange juice might sound unusual — but it’s a brilliant flavor move. The result is a dish that’s sweet, tangy, and packed with complexity.
This citrus marinade not only adds aroma but also tenderizes the meat and helps create a glossy, caramelized crust in the oven.
Perfect for a weekend roast or a holiday dinner, orange-marinated ribs are easy to prepare and impress with their bright, layered taste.
The original recipe for orange-marinated ribs is gaining fans for its bold flavor and simplicity.
|Ingredient
|Flavor role
|Orange juice
|Sweetness and citrus tang
|Soy sauce
|Saltiness and umami
|Garlic and ginger
|Warm spice and aroma
|Honey or brown sugar
|Helps caramelize the glaze
|Chili flakes
|Heat and contrast
By the way, this marinade works just as well on chicken or grilled tofu — it’s that versatile.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.