Slippery velvet mushroom: the slimy cap that hides a culinary surprise

This slippery mushroom is wildly underrated — here’s how to cook it right

The mokruha, also known as the slippery velvet mushroom, is often overlooked due to its sticky cap — but that’s a mistake. This forest mushroom hides a delicate flavor and a firm texture perfect for cooking.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by tomcervenka, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ грибы мацутакэ

The slimy coating may seem off-putting, but it's harmless and easy to remove. In fact, you can cook it with or without the mucous film, depending on the dish. The original article explains why it deserves a second look.

Safe and edible — despite appearances

Mokruha is classified as an edible mushroom of the third category — not elite, but definitely safe. The only risk is confusing it with poisonous lookalikes such as the deadly galerina, which shares a similar color and cap texture.

Mokruha vs. other mushrooms

Mushroom Traits Flavor Best use Mokruha Slimy cap Mild Boiled, then sautéed Suillus (boletes) Also sticky Buttery Pan-fried with herbs Lactarius Exudes white latex Spicy Pickled or salted

How to cook mokruha

Remove the slime with warm water or leave it for a silkier texture

Boil for 10 minutes before frying or roasting

Pairs well with onions, potatoes, sour cream, and fresh dill

Here’s a tip: mokruha absorbs flavors well and doesn’t darken much during cooking — making it ideal for colorful stir-fries.