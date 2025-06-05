The mokruha, also known as the slippery velvet mushroom, is often overlooked due to its sticky cap — but that’s a mistake. This forest mushroom hides a delicate flavor and a firm texture perfect for cooking.
The slimy coating may seem off-putting, but it's harmless and easy to remove. In fact, you can cook it with or without the mucous film, depending on the dish. The original article explains why it deserves a second look.
Mokruha is classified as an edible mushroom of the third category — not elite, but definitely safe. The only risk is confusing it with poisonous lookalikes such as the deadly galerina, which shares a similar color and cap texture.
|Mushroom
|Traits
|Flavor
|Best use
|Mokruha
|Slimy cap
|Mild
|Boiled, then sautéed
|Suillus (boletes)
|Also sticky
|Buttery
|Pan-fried with herbs
|Lactarius
|Exudes white latex
|Spicy
|Pickled or salted
Here’s a tip: mokruha absorbs flavors well and doesn’t darken much during cooking — making it ideal for colorful stir-fries.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.