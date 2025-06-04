Crispy potatoes at home? Here’s what to do (and what to avoid)

Perfectly crispy potatoes are harder to achieve than they look. Too soggy, too oily, too soft? You’re probably making one of three common mistakes.
With a few kitchen tricks and timing, you can enjoy potatoes that are golden, crunchy outside and soft inside.
As explained by Pravda, the potato variety and cooking technique matter more than you think.
|Method
|Texture
|Calories
|Pan-fry (low oil)
|Golden and crisp
|Medium
|Oven-baked
|Light, less crispy
|Low
|Deep-fried
|Ultra crispy
|High
By the way, perfect potatoes are all about timing and technique. You don’t need a fryer — just a little patience and the right heat.
