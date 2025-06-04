World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Crispy potatoes at home? Here’s what to do (and what to avoid)

How to pan-fry potatoes that are crunchy outside and creamy inside — every time
Perfectly crispy potatoes are harder to achieve than they look. Too soggy, too oily, too soft? You’re probably making one of three common mistakes.

Жареная картошка
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chris Corwin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Жареная картошка

With a few kitchen tricks and timing, you can enjoy potatoes that are golden, crunchy outside and soft inside.

As explained by Pravda, the potato variety and cooking technique matter more than you think.

❌ Three mistakes that ruin crispiness

  • Frying wet potatoes: they steam instead of browning;
  • Stirring too early: breaks the crust and makes them soggy;
  • Too much or too little oil: both affect texture and crunch.

🔥 Which cooking method works best?

Method Texture Calories
Pan-fry (low oil) Golden and crisp Medium
Oven-baked Light, less crispy Low
Deep-fried Ultra crispy High

✅ Tips for crispy (and healthier) potatoes

  • Use Russet or Yukon Gold for better starch balance;
  • Pat slices dry before cooking;
  • Choose high smoke point oils like sunflower or canola;
  • Season only after frying to preserve crunch;
  • For less fat, bake on parchment with herbs and a dash of pepper.

By the way, perfect potatoes are all about timing and technique. You don’t need a fryer — just a little patience and the right heat.

How to pan-fry potatoes that are crunchy outside and creamy inside — every time
