Looking for a healthy snack that’s also beautiful on the plate? These baked beet hand pies are rich in color, flavor and nutrients — and easy to customize.
The natural sweetness and earthy flavor of beetroot pair well with cheese, herbs or even meat, making it a versatile base for fillings.
As reported by Pravda, beets are an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants, and baking them into pies helps bring out their gentle sweetness.
By the way, beetroot isn’t just for salads. Wrapped in flaky pastry, it becomes a gourmet snack anyone can enjoy.
