Beetroot hand pies: a savory snack that’s nutritious and full of flavor
Looking for a healthy snack that’s also beautiful on the plate? These baked beet hand pies are rich in color, flavor and nutrients — and easy to customize.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pannet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The natural sweetness and earthy flavor of beetroot pair well with cheese, herbs or even meat, making it a versatile base for fillings.

As reported by Pravda, beets are an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants, and baking them into pies helps bring out their gentle sweetness.

🍠 Why add beets to your filling?

  • High in fiber, iron, potassium and betaine antioxidants;
  • Boosts digestion and supports immune function;
  • Adds vibrant natural color without food dyes;
  • Perfect for meatless meals or colorful lunchboxes.

🥟 3 easy filling options

  • Vegan: grated beet, onion, garlic and herbs sautéed in olive oil;
  • Cheese-filled: beet + ricotta or feta cheese;
  • Meaty version: beet + shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef.

🔥 Dough and baking tips

  • Use store-bought pastry dough or make a soft oil-based one;
  • Bake at 400 °F (200 °C) for about 25–30 minutes until golden;
  • Brush with egg yolk for shine or olive oil for a vegan option;
  • Freezes well — reheat in oven for crisp texture.

By the way, beetroot isn’t just for salads. Wrapped in flaky pastry, it becomes a gourmet snack anyone can enjoy.

