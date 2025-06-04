Baked beet hand pies: colorful, healthy and surprisingly easy to make

Beetroot hand pies: a savory snack that’s nutritious and full of flavor

Looking for a healthy snack that’s also beautiful on the plate? These baked beet hand pies are rich in color, flavor and nutrients — and easy to customize.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pannet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Пирожки

The natural sweetness and earthy flavor of beetroot pair well with cheese, herbs or even meat, making it a versatile base for fillings.

As reported by Pravda, beets are an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants, and baking them into pies helps bring out their gentle sweetness.

🍠 Why add beets to your filling?

High in fiber, iron, potassium and betaine antioxidants;

Boosts digestion and supports immune function;

Adds vibrant natural color without food dyes;

Perfect for meatless meals or colorful lunchboxes.

🥟 3 easy filling options

Vegan: grated beet, onion, garlic and herbs sautéed in olive oil;

grated beet, onion, garlic and herbs sautéed in olive oil; Cheese-filled: beet + ricotta or feta cheese;

beet + ricotta or feta cheese; Meaty version: beet + shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef.

🔥 Dough and baking tips

Use store-bought pastry dough or make a soft oil-based one;

Bake at 400 °F (200 °C) for about 25–30 minutes until golden;

Brush with egg yolk for shine or olive oil for a vegan option;

Freezes well — reheat in oven for crisp texture.

By the way, beetroot isn’t just for salads. Wrapped in flaky pastry, it becomes a gourmet snack anyone can enjoy.