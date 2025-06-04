Light yet filling: this bean salad makes the perfect no-meat dinner

Looking for a dinner that’s light but still filling? This simple bean salad offers plant-based protein, fiber, and a satisfying bite — without the heaviness of a full meal.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Салат с фасолью

Using cooked beans, raw or roasted veggies and your favorite dressing, it’s quick to prepare and endlessly flexible.

It’s especially great on busy nights, when you want something fresh but hearty — and it can also work as a side for grilled dishes.

As suggested by Pravda, this recipe is perfect for a meatless dinner that still delivers real nourishment.

🍽️ Why beans are perfect for dinner

They’re high in fiber and release energy slowly;

They help with digestion and prevent late-night hunger;

They’re satisfying without feeling heavy.

🌿 Seasonal variations to try

Summer: add cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, and mint;

add cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, and mint; Winter: try grated carrot, roasted beet or sweet potato;

try grated carrot, roasted beet or sweet potato; Fall: toss in raw spinach, walnuts, or sliced apple.

🥣 3 quick dressing ideas

Yogurt dressing: plain yogurt, lemon juice, mint, garlic;

plain yogurt, lemon juice, mint, garlic; Classic vinaigrette: olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey;

olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey; Citrus blend: lemon juice, zest, olive oil, black pepper.

✔️ Final tip

Drain beans well before mixing — this keeps the salad crisp and prevents sogginess.

By the way, a light dinner doesn’t mean boring. When beans are the base, you get flavor and nutrition in every bite.