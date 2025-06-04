Light yet filling: this bean salad makes the perfect no-meat dinner

Looking for a dinner that’s light but still filling? This simple bean salad offers plant-based protein, fiber, and a satisfying bite — without the heaviness of a full meal.
Using cooked beans, raw or roasted veggies and your favorite dressing, it’s quick to prepare and endlessly flexible.
It’s especially great on busy nights, when you want something fresh but hearty — and it can also work as a side for grilled dishes.
As suggested by Pravda, this recipe is perfect for a meatless dinner that still delivers real nourishment.
Drain beans well before mixing — this keeps the salad crisp and prevents sogginess.
By the way, a light dinner doesn’t mean boring. When beans are the base, you get flavor and nutrition in every bite.
