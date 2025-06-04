World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Light yet filling: this bean salad makes the perfect no-meat dinner

Dinner without meat? This protein-packed bean salad is a great choice
Recipes

Looking for a dinner that’s light but still filling? This simple bean salad offers plant-based protein, fiber, and a satisfying bite — without the heaviness of a full meal.

Салат с фасолью
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Салат с фасолью

Using cooked beans, raw or roasted veggies and your favorite dressing, it’s quick to prepare and endlessly flexible.

It’s especially great on busy nights, when you want something fresh but hearty — and it can also work as a side for grilled dishes.

As suggested by Pravda, this recipe is perfect for a meatless dinner that still delivers real nourishment.

🍽️ Why beans are perfect for dinner

  • They’re high in fiber and release energy slowly;
  • They help with digestion and prevent late-night hunger;
  • They’re satisfying without feeling heavy.

🌿 Seasonal variations to try

  • Summer: add cucumber, bell pepper, tomato, and mint;
  • Winter: try grated carrot, roasted beet or sweet potato;
  • Fall: toss in raw spinach, walnuts, or sliced apple.

🥣 3 quick dressing ideas

  • Yogurt dressing: plain yogurt, lemon juice, mint, garlic;
  • Classic vinaigrette: olive oil, apple cider vinegar, mustard, honey;
  • Citrus blend: lemon juice, zest, olive oil, black pepper.

✔️ Final tip

Drain beans well before mixing — this keeps the salad crisp and prevents sogginess.

By the way, a light dinner doesn’t mean boring. When beans are the base, you get flavor and nutrition in every bite.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Now reading
Moscow Reportedly Mulls Oreshnik Missile Strike After Ukrainian Sabotage
Hotspots and Incidents
Moscow Reportedly Mulls Oreshnik Missile Strike After Ukrainian Sabotage
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Conflicts
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Popular
Ukraine Accused of Using ARMA 3 Clip in Disinformation Campaign Against Russia

A video claiming to show the destruction of 40 Russian strategic bombers has begun circulating on social media. The footage depicts several aircraft being struck from the air

Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers
Moscow Reportedly Mulls Oreshnik Missile Strike After Ukrainian Sabotage
Oreshnik Missile Threat Looms as Russia Considers Retaliation After Attacks
Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge Underwater with 1,100 kg Bomb
Russia Has Over 300 Kh-101s, 600 Iskander Missiles in Arsenal, Ukraine Intel Report Says
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson Taciturn Trump and The Big Beautiful Bill — Thou Shalt Not Pass! Guy Somerset Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff
Putin Was Watching Ukrainian Drones Striking Russian Strategic Aircraft in Real Time
Russian Pacific Fleet Submarine Tests Systems at Maximum Depth in Sea of Japan
Pop Singer Sparks Controversy for Wearing Genitalia-Like Costume on Stage
Pop Singer Sparks Controversy for Wearing Genitalia-Like Costume on Stage
Last materials
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity
Dinner without meat? This protein-packed bean salad is a great choice
Astrocytes and memory: MIT researchers uncover new brain mechanics
Where not to plant cucumbers — and why it affects your harvest
Energy vampires: how to spot and unplug appliances silently raising your bill
Why the “uphill ball” video doesn’t break the laws of physics
What is Zero Training? A Japanese way to slim down using breathing and body alignment
Vegetarian recipe: cauliflower-potato pancakes that are golden and satisfying
Daily tomato juice: healthy habit or hidden risk?
Buying a high-mileage car? Here’s how to know if the engine is still solid
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.