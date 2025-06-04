Crispy cauliflower and potato fritters: meat-free, easy and full of flavor

Looking for a tasty and healthy alternative to meat-based dishes? These cauliflower and potato fritters are golden on the outside, soft on the inside — and incredibly satisfying.
With just a few ingredients, you get a vegetarian recipe that’s budget-friendly and quick to prepare. Great as a side dish, lunch or even snack.
The mix of grated raw potato and mashed cauliflower creates a perfect balance between structure and flavor — and works with herbs, spices or a hint of cheese.
According to a recipe shared by Pravda, draining the vegetables well and frying in little oil ensures the perfect crispness.
By the way, meatless meals can be just as exciting. These fritters make the case bite after bite.
