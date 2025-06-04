Crispy cauliflower and potato fritters: meat-free, easy and full of flavor

Vegetarian recipe: cauliflower-potato pancakes that are golden and satisfying

Looking for a tasty and healthy alternative to meat-based dishes? These cauliflower and potato fritters are golden on the outside, soft on the inside — and incredibly satisfying.

Photo: freepik.com by timolina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Хашбраун

With just a few ingredients, you get a vegetarian recipe that’s budget-friendly and quick to prepare. Great as a side dish, lunch or even snack.

The mix of grated raw potato and mashed cauliflower creates a perfect balance between structure and flavor — and works with herbs, spices or a hint of cheese.

According to a recipe shared by Pravda, draining the vegetables well and frying in little oil ensures the perfect crispness.

Ingredients

1 large potato, grated raw and drained;

1 cup cooked cauliflower, mashed;

1 egg;

2 tablespoons flour or oat flour;

Salt, pepper, herbs (parsley, curry, nutmeg).

Instructions

Grate the potato and remove excess moisture with a towel; Mix with cauliflower, egg, flour and seasoning; Shape into small patties and fry in a non-stick pan with a bit of oil; Serve with a yogurt dip or green salad.

By the way, meatless meals can be just as exciting. These fritters make the case bite after bite.