Creamy chicken and potato bake: a comforting oven dish made with simple ingredients

Need a no-fuss meal that’s warm, filling and family-approved? This chicken and potato casserole is a quick oven recipe that brings flavor and comfort with just a few pantry ingredients.

Layers of tender sliced potatoes, seasoned chicken and creamy sauce make this dish rich and satisfying — finished with a golden cheesy top straight from the oven.

It's easily customizable: swap in other herbs, add vegetables, or use leftover rotisserie chicken for extra convenience.

According to a recipe shared by Pravda, the method comes from a classic Eastern European style — practical, hearty and homey.

Ingredients

500 g cooked and shredded chicken breast;

4 medium potatoes, thinly sliced and parboiled;

1 chopped onion;

200 ml cream or sour cream;

100 g shredded cheese (like mozzarella or cheddar);

Salt, black pepper, nutmeg to taste;

Fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, green onion).

Instructions

Sauté the onion with shredded chicken and season well; Layer potatoes, chicken and cream alternately in a greased baking dish; Top with cheese and bake at 200°C (392°F) for 20–25 minutes; Serve hot with a fresh salad or steamed rice.

By the way, comfort food doesn’t have to be complicated. This one’s creamy, quick — and made to please.