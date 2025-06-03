World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Creamy chicken and potato bake: a comforting oven dish made with simple ingredients

Baked chicken and potatoes: easy, cheesy and ready in under 30 minutes
Need a no-fuss meal that’s warm, filling and family-approved? This chicken and potato casserole is a quick oven recipe that brings flavor and comfort with just a few pantry ingredients.

Photo: flickr.com by pelican, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Layers of tender sliced potatoes, seasoned chicken and creamy sauce make this dish rich and satisfying — finished with a golden cheesy top straight from the oven.

It's easily customizable: swap in other herbs, add vegetables, or use leftover rotisserie chicken for extra convenience.

According to a recipe shared by Pravda, the method comes from a classic Eastern European style — practical, hearty and homey.

Ingredients

  • 500 g cooked and shredded chicken breast;
  • 4 medium potatoes, thinly sliced and parboiled;
  • 1 chopped onion;
  • 200 ml cream or sour cream;
  • 100 g shredded cheese (like mozzarella or cheddar);
  • Salt, black pepper, nutmeg to taste;
  • Fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, green onion).

Instructions

  1. Sauté the onion with shredded chicken and season well;
  2. Layer potatoes, chicken and cream alternately in a greased baking dish;
  3. Top with cheese and bake at 200°C (392°F) for 20–25 minutes;
  4. Serve hot with a fresh salad or steamed rice.

By the way, comfort food doesn’t have to be complicated. This one’s creamy, quick — and made to please.

