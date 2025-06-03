World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
General’s-style lard with garlic and pepper: a rustic recipe full of flavor

How to make cured pork fat “like the general”: old-school recipe with spice and soul
If you like bold, old-fashioned flavors, this one’s for you. The “general’s lard” is a traditional Eastern European dish made with salted pork fat, garlic and spices — cured to perfection and served cold in thin slices.

сало
Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik is licensed under Рublic domain
сало

Rustic and rich, it’s the kind of recipe that warms you up in winter and makes bread taste like a feast. It’s surprisingly easy to prepare at home with minimal ingredients and no cooking required.

The secret? Time, balance and bold seasoning — garlic, bay leaf and crushed pepper form the aromatic base of this historic working-class favorite.

According to Pravda’s article, this lard is great for cold weather and pairs beautifully with rye bread, potatoes or strong spirits.

What you’ll need

  • 1 kg pork belly or backfat with a meat layer;
  • 1 full garlic bulb;
  • 2 bay leaves;
  • Black pepper to taste;
  • Coarse salt (around 250 g);
  • Optional: red pepper flakes or coriander seeds.

Instructions

  1. Cut the lard into rectangular pieces, about 3–5 cm thick;
  2. Rub thoroughly with coarse salt on all sides;
  3. Add crushed garlic, pepper, bay leaf and optional spices;
  4. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for 3–5 days to cure;
  5. Serve in thin slices with bread or boiled potatoes.

By the way, sometimes the most humble dishes carry the most comfort. This one’s simple, salty and unforgettable.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
