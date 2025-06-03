General’s-style lard with garlic and pepper: a rustic recipe full of flavor

How to make cured pork fat “like the general”: old-school recipe with spice and soul

If you like bold, old-fashioned flavors, this one’s for you. The “general’s lard” is a traditional Eastern European dish made with salted pork fat, garlic and spices — cured to perfection and served cold in thin slices.

Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik is licensed under Рublic domain сало

Rustic and rich, it’s the kind of recipe that warms you up in winter and makes bread taste like a feast. It’s surprisingly easy to prepare at home with minimal ingredients and no cooking required.

The secret? Time, balance and bold seasoning — garlic, bay leaf and crushed pepper form the aromatic base of this historic working-class favorite.

According to Pravda’s article, this lard is great for cold weather and pairs beautifully with rye bread, potatoes or strong spirits.

What you’ll need

1 kg pork belly or backfat with a meat layer;

1 full garlic bulb;

2 bay leaves;

Black pepper to taste;

Coarse salt (around 250 g);

Optional: red pepper flakes or coriander seeds.

Instructions

Cut the lard into rectangular pieces, about 3–5 cm thick; Rub thoroughly with coarse salt on all sides; Add crushed garlic, pepper, bay leaf and optional spices; Store in a sealed container in the fridge for 3–5 days to cure; Serve in thin slices with bread or boiled potatoes.

By the way, sometimes the most humble dishes carry the most comfort. This one’s simple, salty and unforgettable.