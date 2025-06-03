World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
This spicy mix of horseradish and ginger may boost your immunity and warm you up

Natural remedy with horseradish, ginger and lemon: how to make and use it
Recipes

Looking for a natural way to fight off winter chills and boost your digestion? An old Eastern European remedy is making a comeback: a spicy tonic made with horseradish, ginger, lemon and honey.

настойка имбирная
Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik is licensed under Рublic domain
настойка имбирная

According to a report from Pravda, this mix was traditionally used to support immunity, clear the sinuses and stimulate metabolism.

Ingredients

  • 100 g freshly grated horseradish root;
  • 100 g fresh ginger, grated;
  • Juice of one lemon;
  • 1 tablespoon of honey;
  • 50 ml of filtered water.

Preparation steps

  1. Blend all ingredients until smooth;
  2. Transfer to a clean glass jar and refrigerate;
  3. Take 1 teaspoon in the morning before food for 7–10 days.

Why it works

  • Boosts digestion and relieves bloating;
  • Clears nasal passages and warms the body;
  • Supports immune defense against colds and infections;
  • May reduce fatigue and improve circulation.

By the way, natural firepower sometimes comes in a spoon. This one burns a little — but in a good way.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
