This spicy mix of horseradish and ginger may boost your immunity and warm you up

Looking for a natural way to fight off winter chills and boost your digestion? An old Eastern European remedy is making a comeback: a spicy tonic made with horseradish, ginger, lemon and honey.
According to a report from Pravda, this mix was traditionally used to support immunity, clear the sinuses and stimulate metabolism.
By the way, natural firepower sometimes comes in a spoon. This one burns a little — but in a good way.
