This spicy mix of horseradish and ginger may boost your immunity and warm you up

Natural remedy with horseradish, ginger and lemon: how to make and use it

Looking for a natural way to fight off winter chills and boost your digestion? An old Eastern European remedy is making a comeback: a spicy tonic made with horseradish, ginger, lemon and honey.

According to a report from Pravda, this mix was traditionally used to support immunity, clear the sinuses and stimulate metabolism.

Ingredients

100 g freshly grated horseradish root;

100 g fresh ginger, grated;

Juice of one lemon;

1 tablespoon of honey;

50 ml of filtered water.

Preparation steps

Blend all ingredients until smooth; Transfer to a clean glass jar and refrigerate; Take 1 teaspoon in the morning before food for 7–10 days.

Why it works

Boosts digestion and relieves bloating;

Clears nasal passages and warms the body;

Supports immune defense against colds and infections;

May reduce fatigue and improve circulation.

By the way, natural firepower sometimes comes in a spoon. This one burns a little — but in a good way.