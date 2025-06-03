The healthiest fish you can eat? Blue fish are packed with omega-3 and flavor

Blue fish benefits: heart health, brain boost and how to cook them right

They’re called blue fish — and they might be the best seafood choice for your health. Sardines, mackerel, herring, tuna and salmon fall into this group, known for being rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pxhere, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Скумбрия в духовке

These fish are known to support cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation and improve mood and brain function.

As highlighted in a recent expert report, eating blue fish at least twice a week is linked to lower risks of heart disease and better metabolic health.

What makes them special?

High in omega-3 — reduces inflammation and supports heart health;

Rich in vitamin D, selenium and high-quality protein;

Helps regulate blood pressure and cholesterol.

How to cook and enjoy

Baked: with lemon, garlic and olive oil;

Grilled: served with herbs and vegetables;

served with herbs and vegetables; Canned: great for cold dishes and quick lunches.

By the way, healthy food doesn’t have to be boring. Add blue fish to your plate — your heart (and taste buds) will thank you.