The healthiest fish you can eat? Blue fish are packed with omega-3 and flavor

They’re called blue fish — and they might be the best seafood choice for your health. Sardines, mackerel, herring, tuna and salmon fall into this group, known for being rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients.
These fish are known to support cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation and improve mood and brain function.
As highlighted in a recent expert report, eating blue fish at least twice a week is linked to lower risks of heart disease and better metabolic health.
By the way, healthy food doesn’t have to be boring. Add blue fish to your plate — your heart (and taste buds) will thank you.
