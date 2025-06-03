World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

The healthiest fish you can eat? Blue fish are packed with omega-3 and flavor

Blue fish benefits: heart health, brain boost and how to cook them right
Recipes

They’re called blue fish — and they might be the best seafood choice for your health. Sardines, mackerel, herring, tuna and salmon fall into this group, known for being rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

Скумбрия в духовке
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pxhere, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Скумбрия в духовке

These fish are known to support cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation and improve mood and brain function.

As highlighted in a recent expert report, eating blue fish at least twice a week is linked to lower risks of heart disease and better metabolic health.

What makes them special?

  • High in omega-3 — reduces inflammation and supports heart health;
  • Rich in vitamin D, selenium and high-quality protein;
  • Helps regulate blood pressure and cholesterol.

How to cook and enjoy

  • Baked: with lemon, garlic and olive oil;
  • Grilled: served with herbs and vegetables;
  • Canned: great for cold dishes and quick lunches.

By the way, healthy food doesn’t have to be boring. Add blue fish to your plate — your heart (and taste buds) will thank you.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Now reading
Russia Hands Peace Memorandum to Ukraine at Istanbul Talks
World
Russia Hands Peace Memorandum to Ukraine at Istanbul Talks
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Columnists
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Popular
Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia's Nuclear Triad. Russia May Strike Nuclear Blow in Response

The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead

Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Drone-Laden Truck Blows up on Roadside Before Reaching Target in Russia’s Far East
Video Shows Man Entering Drone-Laden Truck Moment Before It Explodes
USA and Ukrainian Drones: Was There a Warning in Advance?
Russian Investigators Hunt Ukrainian-Born Man Behind Drone Transport Network
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko
Exposed: Moscow Offers Two Ceasefire Options in 31-Point Peace Plan
China's Top Military Commander Dies While Being Under Investigation
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Last materials
Blue fish benefits: heart health, brain boost and how to cook them right
Morning coffee timing: the science-backed moment to get the biggest brain boost
Most reliable used cars: low-maintenance models worth your money
Root touch-up sprays: quick, effective and perfect for last-minute hair fixes
Tick control at home: how to clean your yard and protect your family naturally
Looking for a healthy dinner? Redfish is tasty, light and perfect for everyday meals
Old sheets, new life: 10 smart ways to reuse fabric at home and in the garden
Europe uncovers a treasure under the sea: rare metals found off the Canary Islands could change global supply chains
A ghost town in bloom: hydrangeas transform abandoned Soviet resort into a surreal garden
Russia Reveals Full Ceasefire Proposal Presented at Istanbul Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.