Looking for a healthy dinner? Redfish is tasty, light and perfect for everyday meals

Recipes

Redfish is one of the healthiest and easiest fish to prepare at home. It’s low in fat, high in protein, and has a mild flavor that works well with many cooking styles.

Окунь ауха
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by LukaE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Окунь ауха

Perfect for anyone watching their diet — including kids and those seeking clean, balanced meals.

According to an article by Pravda, the best way to prepare redfish is by baking or steaming it, paired with herbs and vegetables for full flavor without grease.

Why it’s a smart choice

  • Low-fat and protein-rich;
  • Easy to digest, great for sensitive stomachs;
  • Pairs well with rice, quinoa, vegetables and citrus sauces.

Healthy cooking methods

  • Baked: with lemon, garlic and thyme at 200°C for 20 minutes;
  • Steamed: with zucchini, carrots and dill;
  • In foil: with olive oil, herbs and cherry tomatoes;
  • Pan-seared: on a non-stick skillet with no added fat.

Tips for perfect results

  • Don’t overcook — redfish dries out quickly;
  • Avoid deep-frying: it masks flavor and adds calories;
  • Balance with light sides and fresh greens.

By the way, the healthiest meals are often the simplest. Just a bit of care in the kitchen — and redfish does the rest.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
