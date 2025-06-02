The secret to crispy fried batter? It’s all about cold liquid, hot oil and the right starch

Ever wondered why your fried food turns soggy while restaurant dishes stay perfectly crisp? The secret lies in the batter — and it’s all about science, not magic.

A great crispy coating comes from using the right ingredients and maintaining precise temperature control during cooking.

As explained by Pravda, the most common mistakes in home frying are excess moisture, heavy batters, and oil that’s not hot enough.

Key components of crispy batter

Flour + starch: a mix of wheat flour and cornstarch (or rice flour) makes the crust lighter and crunchier.

Golden rules for a perfect fry

Don’t let the batter sit too long — 5 minutes is ideal.

Heat oil to 180–190°C (356–374°F). Cooler oil leads to greasy results.

Dry your food before dipping — no excess water or ice allowed.

Extra tips

Fry in small batches to keep oil temperature stable.

Drain on a wire rack or absorbent paper after frying.

Add a pinch of baking powder for extra lift and crunch.

By the way, that golden crunch starts long before the oil sizzles — it starts with the batter, the chill, the heat, and a little patience.