The secret to crispy fried batter? It’s all about cold liquid, hot oil and the right starch

Ever wondered why your fried food turns soggy while restaurant dishes stay perfectly crisp? The secret lies in the batter — and it’s all about science, not magic.
A great crispy coating comes from using the right ingredients and maintaining precise temperature control during cooking.
As explained by Pravda, the most common mistakes in home frying are excess moisture, heavy batters, and oil that’s not hot enough.
By the way, that golden crunch starts long before the oil sizzles — it starts with the batter, the chill, the heat, and a little patience.
