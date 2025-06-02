World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why boiled eggs stick to the shell — and how to fix it for good

Recipes

Peeling a boiled egg should be easy — but sometimes the shell sticks so badly it ruins breakfast (and your mood). Sound familiar?

Варёное яйцо
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
It turns out, several factors affect how an egg peels: freshness, cooking method, and cooling process all play a role.

According to a practical guide on Pravda, most peeling issues are fixable with a few small changes.

Why do eggs stick?

  • Too fresh: fresh eggs have a low pH, making the white bond tightly to the shell membrane.
  • Cold start: starting eggs in cold water causes slow heating and sticking.
  • Poor cooling: without an ice bath, the egg continues to cook and clings to the shell.

How to fix it

  • Use eggs that are 5–10 days old, not the freshest ones.
  • Drop eggs into boiling water, not cold.
  • After cooking, chill eggs immediately in ice water for at least 10 minutes.
  • Peel under running water for better results.

Extra tips

  • Don’t shake or pre-crack eggs before boiling.
  • Eat peeled eggs within 24 hours — stored in the fridge.

Perfect eggs aren’t magic — just science and good timing. And once you master it, you’ll never dread breakfast again.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
