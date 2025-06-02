Why boiled eggs stick to the shell — and how to fix it for good

Peeling a boiled egg should be easy — but sometimes the shell sticks so badly it ruins breakfast (and your mood). Sound familiar?
It turns out, several factors affect how an egg peels: freshness, cooking method, and cooling process all play a role.
According to a practical guide on Pravda, most peeling issues are fixable with a few small changes.
Perfect eggs aren’t magic — just science and good timing. And once you master it, you’ll never dread breakfast again.
