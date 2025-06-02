Why boiled eggs stick to the shell — and how to fix it for good

Peeling a boiled egg should be easy — but sometimes the shell sticks so badly it ruins breakfast (and your mood). Sound familiar?

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Варёное яйцо

It turns out, several factors affect how an egg peels: freshness, cooking method, and cooling process all play a role.

According to a practical guide on Pravda, most peeling issues are fixable with a few small changes.

Why do eggs stick?

Too fresh: fresh eggs have a low pH, making the white bond tightly to the shell membrane.

fresh eggs have a low pH, making the white bond tightly to the shell membrane. Cold start: starting eggs in cold water causes slow heating and sticking.

starting eggs in cold water causes slow heating and sticking. Poor cooling: without an ice bath, the egg continues to cook and clings to the shell.

How to fix it

Use eggs that are 5–10 days old, not the freshest ones.

Drop eggs into boiling water, not cold.

After cooking, chill eggs immediately in ice water for at least 10 minutes.

Peel under running water for better results.

Extra tips

Don’t shake or pre-crack eggs before boiling.

Eat peeled eggs within 24 hours — stored in the fridge.

Perfect eggs aren’t magic — just science and good timing. And once you master it, you’ll never dread breakfast again.