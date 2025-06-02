Homemade dulce de leche: a creamy caramel treat with just 3 ingredients

Creamy, sweet, and deeply comforting — dulce de leche is a beloved Latin dessert you can make at home with just a few ingredients.
Used as a filling, topping, or eaten by the spoonful, it has a caramel-like richness that comes from slow-cooking milk and sugar until it turns golden and thick.
According to a recipe shared on Pravda, the traditional version is made from whole milk, sugar, and a pinch of baking soda — which helps develop the signature color and texture.
Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then lower to a simmer. Cook for 2 to 3 hours, stirring regularly to prevent burning.
The mixture will slowly turn deep caramel and thicken. For a firmer consistency, cook longer. Once done, let it cool and store in a glass jar.
In the end, making dulce de leche at home is more than a recipe — it’s an invitation to slow down, stir with care, and create something timeless.
