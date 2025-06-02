World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Homemade dulce de leche: a creamy caramel treat with just 3 ingredients

Recipes

Creamy, sweet, and deeply comforting — dulce de leche is a beloved Latin dessert you can make at home with just a few ingredients.

Торт с варёной сгущёнкой и орехами
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Megan Chromik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Торт с варёной сгущёнкой и орехами

Used as a filling, topping, or eaten by the spoonful, it has a caramel-like richness that comes from slow-cooking milk and sugar until it turns golden and thick.

According to a recipe shared on Pravda, the traditional version is made from whole milk, sugar, and a pinch of baking soda — which helps develop the signature color and texture.

Ingredients

  • 1 liter (about 4 cups) whole milk
  • 1½ cups sugar
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • Optional: 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to make it

Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then lower to a simmer. Cook for 2 to 3 hours, stirring regularly to prevent burning.

The mixture will slowly turn deep caramel and thicken. For a firmer consistency, cook longer. Once done, let it cool and store in a glass jar.

Tips and uses

  • Add a pinch of salt for balance and depth.
  • Short on time? Boil a can of sweetened condensed milk for 40 minutes.
  • Great as cake filling, ice cream topping, or fruit dip.

In the end, making dulce de leche at home is more than a recipe — it’s an invitation to slow down, stir with care, and create something timeless.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
Putin boards Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine to make warnings to the West
Politics
Putin boards Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine to make warnings to the West Видео 
What really makes someone attractive? Hint: it’s not just their looks
Women
What really makes someone attractive? Hint: it’s not just their looks
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Science
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Popular
Body of Alleged Drone-Truck Driver Found in Irkutsk Region, Video Suggests Execution

A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields

Truck Driver Linked to Drone Launches Found Strangled in Irkutsk Region
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields
Ukraine Launches FPV Drones from Trucks to Attack Military Aircraft in Five Russian Regions
Explosions Hit Two Bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
Bryansk Train Disaster: Sabotage Feared After Bridge Collapse Kills Seven
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
Last materials
Mediterranean diet: the natural way to fight chronic inflammation
Looking for a used car? These 5 underrated models are smarter buys than you think
What really makes someone attractive? Hint: it’s not just their looks
Want a better potato harvest? Hilling might be the secret you're missing
7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”
Dinner ideas with ground pork: 5 simple and satisfying meals to try this week
No balcony? Why living without one might be more convenient than you think
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
This napkin-and-powder hack makes any lipstick last for hours — here’s how it works
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.