Homemade dulce de leche: a creamy caramel treat with just 3 ingredients

Creamy, sweet, and deeply comforting — dulce de leche is a beloved Latin dessert you can make at home with just a few ingredients.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Megan Chromik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Торт с варёной сгущёнкой и орехами

Used as a filling, topping, or eaten by the spoonful, it has a caramel-like richness that comes from slow-cooking milk and sugar until it turns golden and thick.

According to a recipe shared on Pravda, the traditional version is made from whole milk, sugar, and a pinch of baking soda — which helps develop the signature color and texture.

Ingredients

1 liter (about 4 cups) whole milk

1½ cups sugar

½ teaspoon baking soda

Optional: 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to make it

Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then lower to a simmer. Cook for 2 to 3 hours, stirring regularly to prevent burning.

The mixture will slowly turn deep caramel and thicken. For a firmer consistency, cook longer. Once done, let it cool and store in a glass jar.

Tips and uses

Add a pinch of salt for balance and depth.

Short on time? Boil a can of sweetened condensed milk for 40 minutes.

Great as cake filling, ice cream topping, or fruit dip.

In the end, making dulce de leche at home is more than a recipe — it’s an invitation to slow down, stir with care, and create something timeless.