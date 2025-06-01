World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dinner ideas with ground pork: 5 simple and satisfying meals to try this week

Recipes

Ground pork is flavorful, affordable, and incredibly versatile — yet many home cooks overlook it. With just a few ingredients, you can turn it into a week’s worth of delicious meals.

Фарш
Photo: Own work by Matěj Baťha, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Фарш

It works well in fried, baked, or simmered dishes, and absorbs spices beautifully. Whether you're cooking for one or feeding a family, ground pork is a reliable and satisfying choice.

According to recipe ideas published by Pravda, these five meals are perfect for busy weeknights — no fancy skills required.

1. Pork meatballs in sauce

Mix pork with garlic, onion, breadcrumbs, and egg. Shape into balls and simmer in tomato or cream sauce. Serve with pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes.

2. Pork patties or burgers

Combine ground pork with fresh herbs and soaked bread. Fry or bake until golden. Serve with salad or in a sandwich.

3. Stuffed vegetables

Fill bell peppers, zucchini, or eggplant with seasoned pork and rice. Bake with cheese on top for a cozy and healthy dish.

4. Pork cottage pie

Sauté pork with shredded carrot and onion, top with mashed potatoes, and bake until crispy. A full meal in one dish.

5. Soup with pork meatballs

Shape mini meatballs and simmer directly in broth with noodles and chopped vegetables. Light, quick, and warming.

Tip: Choose lean pork, freeze portions for convenience, and use spices like paprika, cumin, or basil to boost flavor.

Ground pork is a kitchen lifesaver: simple, satisfying, and full of potential — especially on nights when you need dinner fast.

Angela Antonova
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
How to make homemade apple brandy — no distiller required
Trying to lose weight at night? These 20-minute evening routines actually work in 2025
Trying to lose weight at night? These 20-minute evening routines actually work in 2025
