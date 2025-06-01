Ground pork is flavorful, affordable, and incredibly versatile — yet many home cooks overlook it. With just a few ingredients, you can turn it into a week’s worth of delicious meals.
It works well in fried, baked, or simmered dishes, and absorbs spices beautifully. Whether you're cooking for one or feeding a family, ground pork is a reliable and satisfying choice.
According to recipe ideas published by Pravda, these five meals are perfect for busy weeknights — no fancy skills required.
Mix pork with garlic, onion, breadcrumbs, and egg. Shape into balls and simmer in tomato or cream sauce. Serve with pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes.
Combine ground pork with fresh herbs and soaked bread. Fry or bake until golden. Serve with salad or in a sandwich.
Fill bell peppers, zucchini, or eggplant with seasoned pork and rice. Bake with cheese on top for a cozy and healthy dish.
Sauté pork with shredded carrot and onion, top with mashed potatoes, and bake until crispy. A full meal in one dish.
Shape mini meatballs and simmer directly in broth with noodles and chopped vegetables. Light, quick, and warming.
Tip: Choose lean pork, freeze portions for convenience, and use spices like paprika, cumin, or basil to boost flavor.
Ground pork is a kitchen lifesaver: simple, satisfying, and full of potential — especially on nights when you need dinner fast.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields