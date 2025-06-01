How to make homemade apple brandy — no distiller required

Making brandy at home might sound like something only distillers do. But there’s a surprisingly easy way to make apple-based brandy without any fancy equipment — just fermentation and time.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jacek Halicki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Настойка

This homemade version is mild, aromatic, and sweet, perfect for cozy evenings or as a thoughtful gift. The key is in using ripe fruit, natural sugar, and basic fermentation techniques.

According to a recipe shared on Pravda.ru, apple brandy can be made with minimal tools and ingredients, following a method closer to wine or light liqueur than traditional spirits.

Ingredients you’ll need

Sweet apples (3 kg / about 6–7 pounds)

Sugar — 1 kg

Dry yeast (baking or wine type) — 10 g

Filtered warm water — 5 liters

Oak chips or wood sticks (optional, for flavor and color)

How to make it

Chop the apples (no need to peel), mix with sugar and yeast, and pour in the warm water. Place in a large glass jar or fermenting vessel. Cover loosely or use a fermentation airlock. Let it sit in a warm, dark place for 10–14 days.

Once fermentation ends, strain the liquid and transfer to bottles. Add oak chips for a richer flavor if desired. Let it mature for at least 2 weeks in a cool, dark place.

Flavor tips

Choose organic apples to avoid chemical residues.

Add cinnamon or clove for spiced notes during fermentation.

Filter well before bottling to improve clarity and smoothness.

This homemade brandy isn’t as strong as distilled versions, but it delivers depth, warmth, and a unique character. It’s an excellent introduction to home fermentation.

And really — making your own drinks is a kind of ritual. It connects you with old traditions, creativity, and simple pleasures shared with friends and family.