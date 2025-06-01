This green detox smoothie boosts energy, clears your skin, and supports digestion

Looking for a refreshing way to cleanse your body and recharge your energy? This green detox smoothie is packed with fiber, antioxidants, and natural anti-inflammatory ingredients — perfect for digestion, skin clarity, and vitality.
According to nutritionists, leafy greens like kale provide chlorophyll and fiber that support liver function and gut health. Combined with lemon and ginger, the mix activates metabolism and helps eliminate toxins.
Blend all ingredients until smooth. You can strain it if you prefer, but the fiber enhances the detox effect.
Morning, on an empty stomach, is ideal. Drink daily for 5–7 days as part of a balanced diet. It’s a simple, powerful way to reset your system and glow from the inside out.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A simple and eco-friendly technique helps gardeners get rid of old tree stumps without chemicals or heavy equipment — here’s how it works.