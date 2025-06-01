World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Capuchin monkeys adopt orphaned howler baby — rare cross-species care observed in the wild
Basil seeds are the new superfood — here’s why you should be adding them to your routine
White dwarf star measured under extreme pressure — findings surprise physicists
Overwatering kills too: 5 common mistakes that ruin your plants
Does your home feel cramped? These 7 interior mistakes are making it look smaller and cheaper
Scientists may have detected dark matter — the invisible force shaping the universe
Trying to lose weight at night? These 20-minute evening routines actually work in 2025
Rainbow trout is 2025’s go-to healthy fish — here’s why and how to cook it
Think dandelions are just weeds? Here’s why your garden actually needs them in 2025

This green detox smoothie boosts energy, clears your skin, and supports digestion

Recipes

Looking for a refreshing way to cleanse your body and recharge your energy? This green detox smoothie is packed with fiber, antioxidants, and natural anti-inflammatory ingredients — perfect for digestion, skin clarity, and vitality.

Смузи
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Смузи

According to nutritionists, leafy greens like kale provide chlorophyll and fiber that support liver function and gut health. Combined with lemon and ginger, the mix activates metabolism and helps eliminate toxins.

Main benefits of the smoothie

  • Supports liver detoxification
  • Improves bowel movement and gut flora
  • Reduces bloating and water retention
  • Promotes clearer, healthier skin
  • Boosts energy without stimulants

Classic green smoothie recipe

  • 1 raw kale leaf (or spinach)
  • 1 green apple
  • 1 slice of fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 200 ml coconut water or filtered water
  • Ice cubes as desired

Blend all ingredients until smooth. You can strain it if you prefer, but the fiber enhances the detox effect.

Best time to drink it

Morning, on an empty stomach, is ideal. Drink daily for 5–7 days as part of a balanced diet. It’s a simple, powerful way to reset your system and glow from the inside out.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Auto
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Nordic walking is trending again in 2025 — here’s why it’s better than regular walking
Sport
Nordic walking is trending again in 2025 — here’s why it’s better than regular walking
Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics
Science
Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics
Popular
This natural way to remove tree stumps will surprise you

A simple and eco-friendly technique helps gardeners get rid of old tree stumps without chemicals or heavy equipment — here’s how it works.

This natural way to remove tree stumps will surprise you
Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics
Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics
These cars lose value so fast they cost you money the moment you drive off the lot
Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
You can stop underarm odor for good with this simple at-home trick
Prehistoric sea reptile with “bat wings” discovered in China stuns scientists
A walnut tree in your yard might be killing your garden — here’s why
A walnut tree in your yard might be killing your garden — here’s why
Last materials
This green detox smoothie boosts energy, clears your skin, and supports digestion
Basil seeds are the new superfood — here’s why you should be adding them to your routine
White dwarf star measured under extreme pressure — findings surprise physicists
Overwatering kills too: 5 common mistakes that ruin your plants
Does your home feel cramped? These 7 interior mistakes are making it look smaller and cheaper
Scientists may have detected dark matter — the invisible force shaping the universe
Trying to lose weight at night? These 20-minute evening routines actually work in 2025
Rainbow trout is 2025’s go-to healthy fish — here’s why and how to cook it
Think dandelions are just weeds? Here’s why your garden actually needs them in 2025
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.