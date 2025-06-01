This green detox smoothie boosts energy, clears your skin, and supports digestion

Looking for a refreshing way to cleanse your body and recharge your energy? This green detox smoothie is packed with fiber, antioxidants, and natural anti-inflammatory ingredients — perfect for digestion, skin clarity, and vitality.

According to nutritionists, leafy greens like kale provide chlorophyll and fiber that support liver function and gut health. Combined with lemon and ginger, the mix activates metabolism and helps eliminate toxins.

Main benefits of the smoothie

Supports liver detoxification

Improves bowel movement and gut flora

Reduces bloating and water retention

Promotes clearer, healthier skin

Boosts energy without stimulants

Classic green smoothie recipe

1 raw kale leaf (or spinach)

1 green apple

1 slice of fresh ginger

1 tablespoon lemon juice

200 ml coconut water or filtered water

Ice cubes as desired

Blend all ingredients until smooth. You can strain it if you prefer, but the fiber enhances the detox effect.

Best time to drink it

Morning, on an empty stomach, is ideal. Drink daily for 5–7 days as part of a balanced diet. It’s a simple, powerful way to reset your system and glow from the inside out.