Basil seeds are the new superfood — here’s why you should be adding them to your routine

You’ve heard of chia and flax, but have you tried basil seeds? Also known as sabja or tukmaria, these tiny seeds are gaining popularity as a versatile, fiber-rich superfood with digestive and hydration benefits.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Photo by David J. Stang, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Базилик

According to nutritionists, basil seeds are packed with soluble fiber, antioxidants, and minerals like iron and magnesium. When soaked in water, they swell into a gel-like texture that promotes fullness and supports gut health.

Top health benefits

Aid digestion: the gel-forming fiber helps regulate bowel movements.

the gel-forming fiber helps regulate bowel movements. Enhance hydration: soaked seeds retain water, helping the body stay hydrated longer.

soaked seeds retain water, helping the body stay hydrated longer. Control appetite: the gel expands in the stomach, promoting satiety.

the gel expands in the stomach, promoting satiety. Antioxidant power: helps fight inflammation and cellular stress.

helps fight inflammation and cellular stress. Mineral support: especially iron and magnesium, important for energy and muscles.

How to use them?

Soak 1 teaspoon of seeds in half a glass of water for 10–15 minutes. They’ll become soft and gelatinous, ready to be added to:

lemonades and fruit juices

yogurt or kefir

smoothies

light desserts or homemade puddings

Tips and precautions

Never consume them dry — they may swell in the throat or stomach and cause discomfort. Always soak first. Also, remember they complement a balanced diet but don’t replace meals or medications.

With a neutral taste and pleasant texture, basil seeds are an easy and natural way to add a boost of nutrition to your daily habits.