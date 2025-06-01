Basil seeds are the new superfood — here’s why you should be adding them to your routine

You’ve heard of chia and flax, but have you tried basil seeds? Also known as sabja or tukmaria, these tiny seeds are gaining popularity as a versatile, fiber-rich superfood with digestive and hydration benefits.
According to nutritionists, basil seeds are packed with soluble fiber, antioxidants, and minerals like iron and magnesium. When soaked in water, they swell into a gel-like texture that promotes fullness and supports gut health.
Soak 1 teaspoon of seeds in half a glass of water for 10–15 minutes. They’ll become soft and gelatinous, ready to be added to:
Never consume them dry — they may swell in the throat or stomach and cause discomfort. Always soak first. Also, remember they complement a balanced diet but don’t replace meals or medications.
With a neutral taste and pleasant texture, basil seeds are an easy and natural way to add a boost of nutrition to your daily habits.
