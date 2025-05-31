Is canola oil good for you? Here’s what nutritionists say in 2025

Long dismissed as overly processed, canola oil is gaining renewed respect in both nutrition and home cooking. With its neutral taste, high smoke point, and heart-friendly fat profile, experts in 2025 once again consider it one of the best all-purpose oils available.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Veganbaking.net, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ Рапсовое масло

According to recent reports, canola oil is made from a special cultivar of rapeseed (Brassica napus), bred to remove harmful compounds like erucic acid and improve nutritional content.

Nutritional highlights

Canola oil is high in monounsaturated fats, which help lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol. It also contains a balanced ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids — essential for brain function, inflammation control, and cardiovascular health.

It’s also a source of vitamin E and natural antioxidants, contributing to cell protection and skin health.

Main health benefits

Supports heart health: helps manage cholesterol and reduce risk of heart disease.

helps manage cholesterol and reduce risk of heart disease. Anti-inflammatory effects: thanks to its healthy fat profile.

thanks to its healthy fat profile. Gentle on digestion: light, easily absorbed, and low in saturated fats.

light, easily absorbed, and low in saturated fats. Versatile in the kitchen: suitable for frying, sautéing, baking, and salad dressings.

Is it safe for daily use?

Yes — when part of a balanced diet. Nutritionists recommend rotating oils (olive, sunflower, etc.) to ensure a variety of nutrients. Canola is a solid choice, especially for high-heat cooking.

What about the myths?

Canola oil has faced criticism for being “too industrial.” But modern production techniques and safety studies confirm that refined canola oil is safe, stable, and nutritious when used properly.

Interestingly, many professional chefs are returning to canola for its neutral flavor and thermal stability — especially in recipes where the oil shouldn't overpower the dish.

In 2025, as more people look for accessible, science-backed nutrition, canola oil offers a healthy and affordable solution for everyday cooking.