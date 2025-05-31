World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Recipes

Frozen hake is one of the most underrated fish options in supermarkets. Affordable, mild in flavor, and easy to prepare, it can become the base of satisfying meals — especially when time and ingredients are limited.

жаренная рыба
Photo: Freepik by mdjaff is licensed under Рublic domain
жаренная рыба

According to suggestions from cooking experts, hake works best when cooked simply, letting its delicate texture shine. Here are three simple, tasty ways to turn frozen hake into dinner:

1. Pan-seared hake with garlic and lemon

Defrost the fillets in cold water or overnight in the fridge. Pat dry, then season with salt, black pepper, minced garlic, and fresh lemon juice. In a skillet, heat some olive oil and cook the fillets for about 3–4 minutes per side. Serve with rice and steamed vegetables.

2. Oven-baked crispy hake

Season the thawed fillets with lemon juice and herbs. Dredge in flour, dip in beaten egg, and coat with breadcrumbs. Place on a greased baking sheet and bake at 200 °C (400 °F) for 25 minutes, flipping halfway. You’ll get golden, crunchy fish with a soft interior — no frying needed.

3. Hake and vegetable stew

Sauté onions, garlic, and chopped tomato in a pot. Add diced potatoes, carrots, and bell peppers, then enough water or broth to cover. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, then add chunks of hake fillet and cook for 8–10 more minutes. Finish with parsley and serve warm.

These recipes can be adjusted with whatever you have on hand. Hake pairs well with parsley, dill, or yogurt-based sauces, and makes a great protein for light, family-friendly meals.

Fun fact: hake is a white fish low in fat and rich in protein, making it ideal for kids or anyone with a sensitive stomach. Keep a bag in the freezer, and you’ll always have the base for a quick and healthy meal.

Marina Lebedeva
