Lavash — a soft, thin flatbread — is an ideal base for quick and tasty meals. When rolled with flavorful fillings and toasted in a skillet, it becomes a golden, crunchy wrap perfect for breakfast, lunch, or an evening bite.
Based on suggestions from international sources, here are five top-rated lavash fillings that are both easy to prepare and seriously delicious.
Mix cooked, seasoned shredded chicken with cream cheese and grated raw carrots. Spread onto lavash, roll tightly, and toast in a dry skillet until golden on both sides. A creamy, satisfying filling with crunch.
A timeless combo. Layer sliced ham, mozzarella, and thin tomato rounds. Toast until the cheese melts. It’s like a panini — but faster, lighter, and wrapped in lavash.
Prepare soft scrambled eggs with chopped parsley or green onions. Spread over lavash with a layer of cream cheese. A protein-packed, warming option for breakfast or a post-workout snack.
Mix canned tuna with sweet corn, mayonnaise, and a dash of lemon. Roll up and crisp it in a skillet. A fresh, summer-friendly filling with zing and texture.
Sauté spinach with garlic, mix in ricotta or cottage cheese, and season with a pinch of nutmeg. This Mediterranean-inspired option is healthy, savory, and unexpected.
These wraps are fully customizable — just don’t overfill them, to keep rolling and toasting easy. The key is balance between creamy, fresh, and crisp elements.
Fun fact: while lavash originates from the Middle East, its versatility has made it a global favorite for fast and healthy meals. From breakfast to dinner, it adapts to nearly any flavor profile or diet.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
As more F-16 fighter jets enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fervent talk about this aircraft as a game-changing "wunderwaffe" has noticeably died down