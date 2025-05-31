World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Recipes

Lavash — a soft, thin flatbread — is an ideal base for quick and tasty meals. When rolled with flavorful fillings and toasted in a skillet, it becomes a golden, crunchy wrap perfect for breakfast, lunch, or an evening bite.

Лаваш с сыром
Photo: freepik.com by KamranAydinov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Лаваш с сыром

Based on suggestions from international sources, here are five top-rated lavash fillings that are both easy to prepare and seriously delicious.

1. Shredded chicken with cream cheese and carrots

Mix cooked, seasoned shredded chicken with cream cheese and grated raw carrots. Spread onto lavash, roll tightly, and toast in a dry skillet until golden on both sides. A creamy, satisfying filling with crunch.

2. Ham, cheese, and tomato

A timeless combo. Layer sliced ham, mozzarella, and thin tomato rounds. Toast until the cheese melts. It’s like a panini — but faster, lighter, and wrapped in lavash.

3. Scrambled eggs with herbs and cream cheese

Prepare soft scrambled eggs with chopped parsley or green onions. Spread over lavash with a layer of cream cheese. A protein-packed, warming option for breakfast or a post-workout snack.

4. Tuna, corn, and mayo

Mix canned tuna with sweet corn, mayonnaise, and a dash of lemon. Roll up and crisp it in a skillet. A fresh, summer-friendly filling with zing and texture.

5. Spinach, white cheese, and nutmeg

Sauté spinach with garlic, mix in ricotta or cottage cheese, and season with a pinch of nutmeg. This Mediterranean-inspired option is healthy, savory, and unexpected.

These wraps are fully customizable — just don’t overfill them, to keep rolling and toasting easy. The key is balance between creamy, fresh, and crisp elements.

Fun fact: while lavash originates from the Middle East, its versatility has made it a global favorite for fast and healthy meals. From breakfast to dinner, it adapts to nearly any flavor profile or diet.

