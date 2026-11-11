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White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi

Opinion » Columnists

Washington's efforts to integrate European nations into negotiations over Ukraine contradict Moscow's diplomatic logic and strategic position, according to Nikita Mendkovich, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club.

USA and Russia
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USA and Russia

The analyst's assessment follows reports from Politico that U. S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are pressuring Moscow to accept the full participation of European representatives in the dialogue. Washington reportedly intends for the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi to be the final round conducted without the direct involvement of the European Union.

Mendkovich states that Russia recognizes two distinct formats for settlement: a direct dialogue with Kyiv as an independent subject, or engagement with the actual centers of power, namely the U. S. and NATO. He argues that the simultaneous presence of all three parties would render the process a formality devoid of practical results.

"I believe this fundamentally conflicts with Moscow's position: either Russia negotiates with Europe and the U. S., or with Ukraine. The simultaneous presence of all three parties at the negotiating table is meaningless," Mendkovich said. "Either Ukraine is recognized as an independent subject-in which case negotiations are conducted with it-or it is viewed as a party managed from the outside, in which case the agreement must be reached with its actual owners and sponsors, the NATO countries."

The analyst attributes the White House's shift in tactics to internal U. S. political dynamics. He suggests that after the Republican failure in midterm elections, where young voters contributed to Democratic gains, the Trump administration's capacity to unilaterally manage foreign policy has diminished. Consequently, Washington is forced to delegate a portion of the responsibility to its allies.

According to Mendkovich, the drive to include the EU indicates that Donald Trump lacks the leverage to unilaterally pressure European elites, which in turn calls into question the effectiveness of the dialogue by demonstrating a lack of singular U. S. influence.

"In my view, this is the result of the Republicans' failure in the midterm elections: the Democrats have strengthened, and Trump does not feel he has the strength to push the Europeans through. Therefore, he is forced to agree to their participation in the negotiations," Mendkovich added.

Mendkovich concludes that even if Russia concedes on the composition of the participants, the substantive core of the negotiations could be neutralized by the competing voices of multiple parties. This is further complicated by the ability of Democrats in Congress to block presidential initiatives, making the U. S. foreign policy line increasingly dependent on international partners.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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